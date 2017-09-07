CPL 2017 News
Guyana knocked out Jamaica to secure Qualifier berth
The defending champions of Caribbean Premier League, Jamaica Tallawahs have been knocked out from fifth edition of CPL after losing the eliminator match to Guyana Amazon Warriors b
Live: Jamaica put a decent total in the Eliminator of CPL
The defending title holder of Caribbean Premier League (CPL, Jamaica Tallawahs have set a fighting total on the board against Trinbago Knight Riders in the eliminator match of fift
McCullum ruled out of CPL with broken arm
Former New Zealand cricket team’s superstar batsman Brendon McCullum, will miss rest of the matches of the ongoing Caribbean Premier League (CPL) as he has been ruled out of the t
Mahmudullah sends Eid greetings from Caribbean
Star Bangladesh all-rounder Mahmudullah Riyad is currently staying in the West Indies to play for Jamaica Tallawahs in the ongoing Caribbean Premier League (CPL). [বাংলায় পড়ুন: জ্য
Mahmudullah's Jamaica take on table topper
Bangladesh cricket team’s all-rounder Mahmudullah Riyad are featuring in his second Caribbean Premier League (CPL) as his team Jamaica Tallawahs have taken on the table topper Trin
Mahmudullah starts CPL mission with a win
Bangladesh all-rounder Mahmudullah Riyad gets a fine start in his CPL mission as his side Jamaica Tallawahs have thrashed St Lucia Star to pick up a 6 wickets stunning victory in t
Mahmudullah makes CPL debut
Jamaica Tallawahs have taken on St Lucia Stars at Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica in the 23rd match of ongoing Caribben Premier Legue (CPL) 2017. The defending title holder have won
Fixtures of Mahmudullah's CPL mission
Bangladesh all-rounder Mahmudullah Riyad, who has travelled to Caribbean to take part in the ongoing fifth edition of the Caribbean Premier League, will play at least four matches
Mahmudullad departs for Caribbean
[caption id="attachment_68294" align="aligncenter" width="2000"] Mahmudullah Riyad[/caption]Tigers all-rounder Mahmudullah Riyad who recently has been picked by the Caribbean Premi
Mahmudullah concentrates only on CPL now
Despite being one of the best of the country, Bangladesh all-rounder Mahmdullah Riyad could not find a place in the 14-man Tigers squad for the upcoming two-match Test series again
Mahmudullah excited to join Jamaica Tallawahs
Bangladesh all-rounder Mahmudullah Riyad who has been ignored for the opening Test against Australia at home, is excited to join Jamaica Tallawahs in the ongoing Caribbean Premier
13 Pakistani players called back from CPL and county cricket
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has called back its 13 players from Caribbean Premier League and English county circuit to fulfill national and domestic commitments. [বাংলায় পড়ুনঃ পাক