Commonwealth Games 2022 News
Australia captain Meg Lanning takes indefinite break from cricket
Meg Lanning, captain of theAustralian women's team, has decided to take an indefinite leave of absencefrom cricket. Lanning, who just finishedanother successful campaign with Austr
Australia women's cricket team win gold medal in Commonwealth Games
Australia women’s cricket teamhave continued their domination in cricket as now they won the final of theCommonwealth Games 2022 against India on Sunday (August 7) in Birmingham. W
Special training squad for Sri Lanka women's team
A special training squad for SriLanka's women's cricket team will be hired soon. This was revealed by one ofthe Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) sources, who is also involved in the develop
Sri Lanka shatter Bangladesh's Commonwealth Games dreams
Bangladesh confirmed their first-ever appearance in the Women's ODI World Cup but have now fallen short of a qualification to Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. It is exactly t
Bangladesh drop veteran pacer from Commonwealth qualifier squad
Bangladesh women's squad for the Commonwealth Games qualifiers has been announced. Fast bowler Jahanara Alam did not get a place in the main squad of the announced squad. She has
Teams confirmed for Commonwealth Games 2022
Six women's teams will join hosts England as cricket returns to Commonwealth Games in Birmingham 2022.[caption id="attachment_164219" align="aligncenter" width="640"] Photo: Getty
BCCI allows India to participate in Olympics
Finally, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has given permission to send cricket teams to the Olympics and Commonwealth Games. This has been allowed for both the Indi
8 cricket teams in Commonwealth Games 2022
Cricket is all set to make a comeback in Commonwealth Games after 24 years. Women’s teams from eight countries will compete in the 2022 edition.The ICC (International Cricket Counc
Cricket to be included in Commonwealth Games 2022 if Birmingham wins bid
Men’s cricket could return in the Commonwealth Games of 2022 if Birmingham will win the bid of becoming the host city. The preferred form is T20.Birmingham has been invited for the