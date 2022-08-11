
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







  • Home
  • Commonwealth Games 2022
Commonwealth Games 2022 News
thumb

Australia captain Meg Lanning takes indefinite break from cricket

Meg Lanning, captain of theAustralian women's team, has decided to take an indefinite leave of absencefrom cricket. Lanning, who just finishedanother successful campaign with Austr

thumb

Australia women's cricket team win gold medal in Commonwealth Games

Australia women’s cricket teamhave continued their domination in cricket as now they won the final of theCommonwealth Games 2022 against India on Sunday (August 7) in Birmingham. W

thumb

Special training squad for Sri Lanka women's team

A special training squad for SriLanka's women's cricket team will be hired soon. This was revealed by one ofthe Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) sources, who is also involved in the develop

thumb

Sri Lanka shatter Bangladesh's Commonwealth Games dreams

Bangladesh confirmed their first-ever appearance in the Women's ODI World Cup but have now fallen short of a qualification to Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. It is exactly t

thumb

Bangladesh drop veteran pacer from Commonwealth qualifier squad

Bangladesh women's squad for the Commonwealth Games qualifiers has been announced. Fast bowler Jahanara Alam did not get a place in the main squad of the announced squad. She has

thumb

Teams confirmed for Commonwealth Games 2022

Six women's teams will join hosts England as cricket returns to Commonwealth Games in Birmingham 2022.[caption id="attachment_164219" align="aligncenter" width="640"] Photo: Getty

thumb

BCCI allows India to participate in Olympics

Finally, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has given permission to send cricket teams to the Olympics and Commonwealth Games. This has been allowed for both the Indi

thumb

8 cricket teams in Commonwealth Games 2022

Cricket is all set to make a comeback in Commonwealth Games after 24 years. Women’s teams from eight countries will compete in the 2022 edition.The ICC (International Cricket Counc

thumb

Cricket to be included in Commonwealth Games 2022 if Birmingham wins bid

Men’s cricket could return in the Commonwealth Games of 2022 if Birmingham will win the bid of becoming the host city. The preferred form is T20.Birmingham has been invited for the

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.