
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.

|


























































































left
right
Colombo News
thumb

Colombo to hosts Zimbabwe for six white-ball games in January

Zimbabwe will play three ODIs and three T20Is in Sri Lanka in January 2024. It will be both teams' first bilateral T20I series in Sri Lanka as well as their first ODI series on the

thumb

ACC and SLC announce USD 50,000 reward for groundmen, curators

As the rumors of the Asia Cup notbeing held in Pakistan spread, when alternative venues were being looked for,the name of Bangladesh also came up. However, due to the rainy season,

thumb

Asia Cup 2023 final likely to shifted in Kandy instead of Colombo

The much-awaited 2023 Asia Cup final is reportedly set to be moved from the R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo due to poor weather conditions in the city. The mat

thumb

Jay Shah is under heavy criticism as rain interrupts another Pak vs Ind match clash

Pakistan faced India in the Super Four match of the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday and rain played spoilsport.BCCI secretary and Asian Cricke

thumb

Jasprit Bumrah rejoins team India in Colombo ahead of Pakistan clash

After taking a short break from his 2023 Asia Cup duties to celebrate the birth of his first child, Jasprit Bumrah has rejoined the Indian team. Jasprit Bumrah arrived in Colombo e

thumb

ACC announces reserve day for India-Pakistan Super Four clash in Asia Cup

The remaining five matches in theSuper Four stage of the Asia Cup will all be played in Colombo. As anticipated,there is an alarmingly high probability of rain in Colombo. The poss

thumb

No changes in Asia Cup venue

Rain has become a regular sight inthe matches in Sri Lanka in this year’s Asia Cup. The high-voltage matchbetween India and Pakistan was abandoned. The match between India and Nepa

thumb

ACC set to change venue for Asia Cup Super Four stage

The hybrid model Asia Cup isgoing on in Sri Lanka and Pakistan. The matches in Pakistan are going well, butthe matches in Sri Lanka are hampered by rain. The India -Pakistan match

thumb

Asia Cup 2023 super 4 matches in Colombo likely to be Shifted due to heavy rain forecast

The ongoing 2023 Asia Cup, co-hosted by Pakistan and Sri Lanka, is facing a possiblevenue of its Super Four stage due to heavy rain forecast in Colombo.The Asia Cup games in Colomb

thumb

Team India arrives in Colombo for Asia Cup 2023

The Indian cricket team has arrived in Colombo for the ongoing 2023 Asia Cup. The squad, led by Rohit Sharma, took off on Wednesday morning (30 August) and is now preparing for the

thumb

Wasim Akram attends the Lanka Premier League final in Colombo

Wasim Akram, a revered figure in the world of cricket and brand ambassador for the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2022, will take part in the final of the tournament on 23 December 202

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

© 2023 bdcricteam.com All rights reserved.

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.