Colombo News
Colombo to hosts Zimbabwe for six white-ball games in January
Zimbabwe will play three ODIs and three T20Is in Sri Lanka in January 2024. It will be both teams' first bilateral T20I series in Sri Lanka as well as their first ODI series on the
ACC and SLC announce USD 50,000 reward for groundmen, curators
As the rumors of the Asia Cup notbeing held in Pakistan spread, when alternative venues were being looked for,the name of Bangladesh also came up. However, due to the rainy season,
Asia Cup 2023 final likely to shifted in Kandy instead of Colombo
The much-awaited 2023 Asia Cup final is reportedly set to be moved from the R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo due to poor weather conditions in the city. The mat
Jay Shah is under heavy criticism as rain interrupts another Pak vs Ind match clash
Pakistan faced India in the Super Four match of the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday and rain played spoilsport.BCCI secretary and Asian Cricke
Jasprit Bumrah rejoins team India in Colombo ahead of Pakistan clash
After taking a short break from his 2023 Asia Cup duties to celebrate the birth of his first child, Jasprit Bumrah has rejoined the Indian team. Jasprit Bumrah arrived in Colombo e
ACC announces reserve day for India-Pakistan Super Four clash in Asia Cup
The remaining five matches in theSuper Four stage of the Asia Cup will all be played in Colombo. As anticipated,there is an alarmingly high probability of rain in Colombo. The poss
No changes in Asia Cup venue
Rain has become a regular sight inthe matches in Sri Lanka in this year’s Asia Cup. The high-voltage matchbetween India and Pakistan was abandoned. The match between India and Nepa
ACC set to change venue for Asia Cup Super Four stage
The hybrid model Asia Cup isgoing on in Sri Lanka and Pakistan. The matches in Pakistan are going well, butthe matches in Sri Lanka are hampered by rain. The India -Pakistan match
Asia Cup 2023 super 4 matches in Colombo likely to be Shifted due to heavy rain forecast
The ongoing 2023 Asia Cup, co-hosted by Pakistan and Sri Lanka, is facing a possiblevenue of its Super Four stage due to heavy rain forecast in Colombo.The Asia Cup games in Colomb
Team India arrives in Colombo for Asia Cup 2023
The Indian cricket team has arrived in Colombo for the ongoing 2023 Asia Cup. The squad, led by Rohit Sharma, took off on Wednesday morning (30 August) and is now preparing for the
Wasim Akram attends the Lanka Premier League final in Colombo
Wasim Akram, a revered figure in the world of cricket and brand ambassador for the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2022, will take part in the final of the tournament on 23 December 202