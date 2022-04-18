
City Club News
thumb

Prime Bank crush Abahani; Sheikh Jamal continue domination

The Super League phase of the 2022 Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League (DPL) has kicked off with Prime Bank Cricket Club, Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club and Legends of Rupganj comin

thumb

Riyad, Mendis go big as Mohammedan's DPL journey ends

Mohammedan Sporting Club are not among the six teams that have qualified for the Super League stage of the 2022 Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League (DPL).Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi C

thumb

Sheikh Jamal, Abahani, Mohammedan win in day of thrillers

Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club, Abahani and Mohammedan have come out on top as all three won in the last over in round ten of the 2022 Dhaka Premier League (DPL).Sheikh Jamal Dhanmond

thumb

Anamul, Nasir, Kayes smash tons; Onik takes six

In an eventful day that saw the return of Mashrafe Bin Mortaza back to field, batters have dominated at BKSP grounds while it was a low-scoring affair at Mirpur on day three of the

thumb

Rupganj Tigers thump Abahani to mark DPL debut

Defending champions Abahani Limited have fallen to debutants Rupganj Tigers Cricket Club in the first day of the 2022 Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League (DPL).Rupganj Tigers 259

