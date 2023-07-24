
Christopher Mpofu News
thumb

Harare Hurricanes win closely fought battle against Joburg Buffaloes

The HarareHurricanes registered their second consecutive win at the inaugural edition ofthe Zim Cyber City Zim Afro T10, when they defeated the Joburg Buffaloes by 2runs at the Har

thumb

Liton ton fires Bangladesh to big total in first ODI

A splendid hundred by Liton Kumar Das paved Bangladesh's way to a considerable total after batting first in the opening limited over match of the series against Zimbabwe at the Syl

thumb

Mpofu replaces injured Ngarava for Test series

Christopher Mpofu has replaced Richard Ngarava who picked up an injury in the last ODI for the two-match Test series against Bangladesh.The left arm-pacer Ngarava ustained a groin

