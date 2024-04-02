
Chris Silverwood News
thumb

I think Bangladesh played well today: Silverwood

Bangladesh are on the brink ofdefeat in the Chattogram Test. On the fifth day of the match, Bangladesh haveto score 243 runs with 3 wickets in hand. Unless something miraculous hap

thumb

Sri Lanka expecting good wickets in Chattogram

After the T20, Sri Lanka isconfident of winning the ODI series as well. After the run festival of the T20series, the Lankans are expecting a good wicket in the ODIs as well.Chattog

thumb

We're building towards trying to win World Cup: Chris Silverwood

The Champions Trophy will beorganized again in 2025 after eight years. According to the rules, the topeight teams in the rankings play in the Champions Trophy. The Lankans wereknoc

thumb

Sri Lanka hoping for a competitive ODI series against Bangladesh

After the T20I series defeatagainst Sri Lanka, the Tigers' next mission is the ODI series. There wereexciting moments between the two teams in the T20I series. The heat of thefight

thumb

Maheesh Theekshana ruled out of Sri Lanka's first match against South Africa

The battle of the World Cup hasbegun. Sri Lanka's injury-hit World Cup campaign will begin tomorrow (October 7).Before that, the Lankans have received bad news.Maheesh Theekshana w

thumb

I think Bangladesh have a very strong bowling unit: Silverwood

Head Coach Chris Silverwood came before the press before the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka clash, which will be taking place tomorrow. Silverwood has applauded the bowling unit of Bangla

thumb

SLC requests a report on Sri Lanka's crushing loss to India

Sri Lanka set a forgettablerecord on Sunday. The visiting Lankans suffered the biggest defeat in thehistory of ODI cricket against India. So the country's board has brought everyon

thumb

Soldier's son as standby in Sri Lankan squad

Sri Lanka's 26-year-old MilanRathnayake has been included in the training squad for the ongoing seriesagainst Afghanistan.\According to the well-placedsources in the SLC (Sri Lanka

thumb

SLC to host Residential Camp in Kandy for T20 World Cup probables

The Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) boardhas hosted a Residential Camp for the probables of the T20 World Cup squad.According to highly placedsources in the SLC, the camp will be held in K

thumb

SLC to host Residential Camp in Kandy for T20 World Cup probables

The Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) boardhas hosted a Residential Camp for the probables of the T20 World Cup squad.According to highly placedsources in the SLC, the camp will be held in K

thumb

Klusener criticizes Sri Lanka's use of coded signals in Asia Cup

Sri Lankan computer analyst PradNavaratnam was seen sending coded messages to his team captain Dasun Shanakaduring the two recent crucial Asia Cup matches against Bangladesh on Thu

thumb

Shanaka retained captaincy for Asia Cup: Squad has no newcomers

Dasun Shanaka will continue tolead the Sri Lanka T20I team. The 30-year-old all-rounder has been retained tolead the team for the upcoming Asia Cup.According to the sources in theS

