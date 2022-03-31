
Chris Morris News
thumb

The Chris Morris Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Christopher Henry Morris (born 30 April 1987) is a former South African professional cricketer who played first-class and List A cricket for the Titans and played for the South Afr

thumb

South Africa all-rounder Chris Morris announces retirement from all forms of cricket

South African all-rounder Chris Morris has announced his retirement from all forms of the game. The veteran took to Instagram and made his decision that he is calling it quits from

thumb

Sylhet targets Mashrafe after Morris refuses

Sylhet Sunrisers wanted to bring the most expensive player of IPL Chris Morris in BPL this time. However, the Protea star had to turn down Sylhet's offer even after it was almost

thumb

Won't announce any official retirement: Morris

South African all-rounder Chris Morris has informed his International Career is almost done. He will now tend to focus in the Domestic Cricket and Twenty/20 Leagues.Won't announce

thumb

Morris, Amir get CPL gigs

30 overseas players have been signed to play the Caribbean Premier League (CPL T20) 2021.The tournament will run from August 28 to September 19.Chris Morris will make his CPL debut

thumb

Chopra names his best overseas IPL 2021 playing XI

Former Indian cricketer and current cricket analyst Aakash Chopra has named his best overseas playing XI from Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.Chopra picked Chennai Super Kings’ (C

thumb

It was chaos: Morris describes reactions at team hotel after IPL suspension

Rajasthan Royals (RR) all-rounder Chris Morris has described the chaotic environment at RR team hotel after the news of IPL 2021 suspension.Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 had bee

thumb

Morris picks the find of IPL 2021

The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League lived up to everyone's expectations as batsmen, bowlers and fielders performed at the highest level. Batsmen dominated the competition

thumb

Buttler ton leads Rajasthan to 55-run win against SRH

Rajasthan Royals (RR) have registered a crushing victory over David Warner-less Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) which was beautifully set up by Jos Buttler's maiden T20 ton.Sanju-Samson

thumb

It's the most fun 7 overs I've ever had: Morris after KKR domination

Rajasthan Royals (RR) dominated Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Saturday in which the most of the credit went to the fast bowlers especially the ₹16.25-crore priced Chris Morris. RR

thumb

Morris wanted to get big batsmen out: Sanju Samson

Kolkata Knight Riders were far from impressive with the bat against Rajasthan Royals. Although they tried their best to play shots, they were outsmarted by a first-class bowling at

thumb

Samson, Morris sink Kolkata to the bottom

In a battle between the bottom two teams in the points table, Rajasthan Royals succeeded as they picked up a convincing 6-wicket victory over Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede

