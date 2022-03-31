Chris Morris News
The Chris Morris Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure
Christopher Henry Morris (born 30 April 1987) is a former South African professional cricketer who played first-class and List A cricket for the Titans and played for the South Afr
South Africa all-rounder Chris Morris announces retirement from all forms of cricket
South African all-rounder Chris Morris has announced his retirement from all forms of the game. The veteran took to Instagram and made his decision that he is calling it quits from
Sylhet targets Mashrafe after Morris refuses
Sylhet Sunrisers wanted to bring the most expensive player of IPL Chris Morris in BPL this time. However, the Protea star had to turn down Sylhet's offer even after it was almost
Won't announce any official retirement: Morris
South African all-rounder Chris Morris has informed his International Career is almost done. He will now tend to focus in the Domestic Cricket and Twenty/20 Leagues.Won't announce
Morris, Amir get CPL gigs
30 overseas players have been signed to play the Caribbean Premier League (CPL T20) 2021.The tournament will run from August 28 to September 19.Chris Morris will make his CPL debut
Chopra names his best overseas IPL 2021 playing XI
Former Indian cricketer and current cricket analyst Aakash Chopra has named his best overseas playing XI from Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.Chopra picked Chennai Super Kings’ (C
It was chaos: Morris describes reactions at team hotel after IPL suspension
Rajasthan Royals (RR) all-rounder Chris Morris has described the chaotic environment at RR team hotel after the news of IPL 2021 suspension.Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 had bee
Morris picks the find of IPL 2021
The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League lived up to everyone's expectations as batsmen, bowlers and fielders performed at the highest level. Batsmen dominated the competition
Buttler ton leads Rajasthan to 55-run win against SRH
Rajasthan Royals (RR) have registered a crushing victory over David Warner-less Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) which was beautifully set up by Jos Buttler's maiden T20 ton.Sanju-Samson
It's the most fun 7 overs I've ever had: Morris after KKR domination
Rajasthan Royals (RR) dominated Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Saturday in which the most of the credit went to the fast bowlers especially the ₹16.25-crore priced Chris Morris. RR
Morris wanted to get big batsmen out: Sanju Samson
Kolkata Knight Riders were far from impressive with the bat against Rajasthan Royals. Although they tried their best to play shots, they were outsmarted by a first-class bowling at
Samson, Morris sink Kolkata to the bottom
In a battle between the bottom two teams in the points table, Rajasthan Royals succeeded as they picked up a convincing 6-wicket victory over Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede