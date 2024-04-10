
Chris Green News
thumb

Chris Green to join Lancashire for T20 Blast

Australian spinner Nathan Lyon will not be available due to Cricket Australia obstructing Lyon to play white ball cricket during his time in England. However, Lancashire found a ab

thumb

Australia make changes to squad as World Cup-winning players set to return home

After their encounter againstIndia in Guwahati on Tuesday evening, six members of the national men's T20team from Australia will be flying out of Asia right after the match. Thisme

thumb

Fabian Allen's career best T20 spell takes Jamaica Tallawahs to qualifier 2

Jamaica Tallawahs thumped Saint Lucia Kings by 5 wickets and 16 balls to spare in the eliminator of CPL T20 2023 on Wednesday (20th September) at Providence Stadium, Guyana. Fabian

thumb

Watch: Weatherald gets run out twice in a single delivery

Adelaide Strikers batsman Jake Weatherald got run out twice in the same delivery during a league game against Sydney Thunders.This Australian summer's Big Bash League is slowly mov

thumb

IPL 2020: 5 overseas players who might not play a single game

The festival of India "Indian Premier League" is going to start on this Saturday, September 19th. On an opening day, four-time title winners, Mumbai Indians will take on one of the

thumb

Young Aussie spinner Chris Green banned for illegal bowling action

Australia off-spinner Chris Green has received a 90-day ban from bowling effective immediately by Cricket Australia after his bowling action was found illegal.The Sydney Thunder bo

