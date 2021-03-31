Chittagong Vikings News
South Africa's popular face Frylinck retires from cricket
South Africa all-rounder Robbie Frylinck has announced retirement from all forms of cricket on Tuesday (March 30).The 36-year old cricketer was effective in both hard-hitting and b
Tamim to play for Khulna Titans in the next edition of BPL
Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal is going to play for the new franchise Khulna Titans in the 7th edition of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). Tamim played for Comilla Victorians in
Things would have been better if we had better foreign inclusions: Mushfiqur
Mushfiqur Rahim, who led Chittagong Vikings in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) believes his side a good tournament despite failing to qualify for the final.Chittagong V
VIDEO: Mushfiqur Rahim concedes overthrow while discussing pointless review
The Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) has entered the final stage of the tournament as Dhaka Dynamites destroyed Chittagong Vikings in the eliminator on February 4. Batting first, Ch
NZ series will be ideal preparation for WC 2019, believes Mushfiqur Rahim
Bangladesh veteran wicket keeper batsman Mushfiqur Rahim reckons the tour to New Zealand as the ideal preparation for the ICC World Cup 2019 in England and Wales.Bangladesh will pl
Dhaka Dynamite eliminate Chittagong Vikings in BPL 2019
In the eliminator match of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2019, Dhaka Dynamites have eliminated Chittagong Vikings defeating them by 6 wickets.All rounder Sunil Narine starred
Live: Chittagong Vikings to bat first in BPL 2019 Eliminator
In the eliminator match of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2019 between Chittagong Vikings and Dhaka Dynamites, Chittagong Vikings have won the toss and opted to bat first.Shak
Prices of BPL play-offs and final tickets announced
The playoffs for the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) is set to start from February 4. After the playoffs round, the final will take place on February 8. Meanwhile, the Bangladesh C
Ankle injury throws Taskin Ahmed out of action for a week
Pacer Taskin Ahmed became injured while fielding during the match against Chittagong Vikings.Having been running with a successful competition so far in the Bangladesh Premier Leag
Sylhet Sixers sign off BPL 2019 with a comprehensive win
Sylhet Sixers cruised to an easy win against Chittagong Viking as they beat them by 29 runs.This season of Bangladesh Premier League is well poised now and moving interestingly day
Live: Chittagong Vikings opted to field first
In the 40th match of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), Chittagong Vikings have won the toss and decided to field first against Sylhet Sixers. This is the last league match for C
All-around Chittagong Vikings seal thrilling win
The all-around performance from Chittagong Vikings handed over a 11 runs victory for them against Dhaka Dynamites. This season of Bangladesh Premier League is well poised now and m