Chittagong Vikings News
thumb

South Africa's popular face Frylinck retires from cricket

South Africa all-rounder Robbie Frylinck has announced retirement from all forms of cricket on Tuesday (March 30).The 36-year old cricketer was effective in both hard-hitting and b

thumb

Tamim to play for Khulna Titans in the next edition of BPL

Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal is going to play for the new franchise Khulna Titans in the 7th edition of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). Tamim played for Comilla Victorians in

thumb

Things would have been better if we had better foreign inclusions: Mushfiqur

Mushfiqur Rahim, who led Chittagong Vikings in the ongoing Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) believes his side a good tournament despite failing to qualify for the final.Chittagong V

thumb

VIDEO: Mushfiqur Rahim concedes overthrow while discussing pointless review

The Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) has entered the final stage of the tournament as Dhaka Dynamites destroyed Chittagong Vikings in the eliminator on February 4. Batting first, Ch

thumb

NZ series will be ideal preparation for WC 2019, believes Mushfiqur Rahim

Bangladesh veteran wicket keeper batsman Mushfiqur Rahim reckons the tour to New Zealand as the ideal preparation for the ICC World Cup 2019 in England and Wales.Bangladesh will pl

thumb

Dhaka Dynamite eliminate Chittagong Vikings in BPL 2019

In the eliminator match of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2019, Dhaka Dynamites have eliminated Chittagong Vikings defeating them by 6 wickets.All rounder Sunil Narine starred

thumb

Live: Chittagong Vikings to bat first in BPL 2019 Eliminator

In the eliminator match of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2019 between Chittagong Vikings and Dhaka Dynamites, Chittagong Vikings have won the toss and opted to bat first.Shak

thumb

Prices of BPL play-offs and final tickets announced

The playoffs for the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) is set to start from February 4. After the playoffs round, the final will take place on February 8. Meanwhile, the Bangladesh C

thumb

Ankle injury throws Taskin Ahmed out of action for a week

Pacer Taskin Ahmed became injured while fielding during the match against Chittagong Vikings.Having been running with a successful competition so far in the Bangladesh Premier Leag

thumb

Sylhet Sixers sign off BPL 2019 with a comprehensive win

Sylhet Sixers cruised to an easy win against Chittagong Viking as they beat them by 29 runs.This season of Bangladesh Premier League is well poised now and moving interestingly day

thumb

Live: Chittagong Vikings opted to field first

In the 40th match of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), Chittagong Vikings have won the toss and decided to field first against Sylhet Sixers. This is the last league match for C

thumb

All-around Chittagong Vikings seal thrilling win

The all-around performance from Chittagong Vikings handed over a 11 runs victory for them against Dhaka Dynamites. This season of Bangladesh Premier League is well poised now and m

