chittagong division News
India bound players shine on first day in NCL
The fourth round of National Cricket League (NCL) is underway. India bound players Ebadot Hossain and Shadman Islam had a delightful opening day for their respective teams in tier
Ashraful shines with all-round performance at Chittagong
The 19th edition of NCL is going well so far for Mohammad Ashraful. He has been consistent with the bat but now he has started to perform with the ball too. [নিউজটি বাংলায় পড়ুনঃ ব্
Mohammad Ashraful returns Dhaka after infected with dengue
Mohammad Ashraful, who is playing for Dhaka Metropolis in the 19th edition of NCL started this season with a hundred and sent a clear message that he didn't fade away. But luck isn
Ashraful starts NCL's first day with a hundred
After 3 years ban, Mohammad Ashraful made his way back to Cricket and played in the National Cricket League (NCL) but couldn't perform well and he was even dropped from the team.Th