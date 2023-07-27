Chief selector News
Misbah-ul-Haq suggests four names to PCB for Chief Selector
Misbah-ul-Haq, who was recently appointed advisor to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Management Committee Chairman Zaka Ashraf and is also a former national team captain, has proposed
Shahid Afridi might continue as chief selector for Pakistan
Shahid Afridi could continue as chief selector after the home series against New Zealand, while Mickey Arthur is expected to make a decision later this month on whether to return a
Najam Sethi reveals why Shahid Afridi was picked as Pakistan's Chief Selector
PCB last week appointed former captain Shahid Afridi as interim chief of the National Selection Committee. Afridi's appointment came amid sweeping changes in Pakistan's cricket str
Afridi appointed chairman of interim selection committee
Former captain Shahid Afridi will head up the new provisional selection committee for the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), officials said on Saturday, the latest change since the team
Pakistan Cricket Board fires chief selector Mohammad Wasim
The new PCB management committee, headed by Najam Sethi, has terminated chief selector Mohammad Wasim's contract and dissolved all committees formed under the now-defunct 2019 cons
Chief selector Wasim reveals why Fawad was dropped fromEngland Tests
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chief Selector Muhammad Wasim has commented on the decision to drop middle-order batsman Fawad Alam for the forthcoming Test series against England.Pak
Ramnaresh Sarwan resigns as Selector for West Indies
Former West Indies captain Ramnaresh Sarwan has resigned from his role as senior and junior men's panel selector effective immediately for personal reasons. The resignation comes j
Chief Selector: Imad Wasim is not in the team due to fitness and poor performance
Pakistan men's selection chief Mohammad Wasim has revealed the reason behind the dropping of all-rounder Imad Wasim from the white ball squads.After announcing the 16-man squad for
ACB: Noor-ul-Haq Malikzai appointed as Chief Selector of Afghanistan
The Afghanistan Cricket Board on Saturday (19 February) appointed former middle tier batsman Noor-ul-Haq Malikzai as the senior team's chief selector.Former batter Noor-ul-Haq has