Chetan Sakariya News
"Different jersey colours, same camaraderie"
Chetan Sakariya- it's onlynatural that the name sounds familiar. It would not be wrong to call MustafizurRahman’s friend, former teammate, or even a former student. Kolkata KnightR
Sakariya seeks tips from 'coach' Mustafizur as Bangladesh pacer leaves IPL for national duty
Mustafizur Rahman's relationshipwith Chetan Sakariya is great. This relationship may not be called 'friendship'due to the difference in fame, age, and experience of the two. From C
Wood's five-wicket haul seals Lucknow's easy 50-run win over Delhi
Lucknow Super Giants havedefeated Delhi Capitals with ease by 50 runs in the second match of the day inLucknow on Saturday (April 1). Delhi found no answer to Wood’s pace and bounc
Dhawan to lead India in Sri Lanka tour
Indian left-handed batsman Shikhar Dhawan has been named as the Indian skipper for the upcoming limited-overs series against Sri Lanka.[caption id="attachment_161614" align="alignc
Mustafizur teaches Rajasthan Royals' bowlers cutters and yorkers
Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman said that Rajasthan Royals’ (RR) young bowlers had much interest about his bowling and they wanted to learn yorkers, cutters etc. Mustafizur play
Suhrawadi Shuvo's father passes away
Bangladesh cricketer Suhrawadi Shuvo’s father Abdur Rashid Babu passed away on Saturday at Rangpur Medical College. He died of a heart attack at 5:10 am. Suhrawadi himself confirme
Sakariya's father passes away after battling with COVID-19
Indian domestic bowler and Rajasthan Royals' left-arm fast bowler Chetan Sakariya's father passed away after battling with COVID-19.Rajasthan Royals' left-arm fast bowler Chetan Sa
Sakariya praises Mustafizur, says he is a good reader of the wicket
Rajasthan Royals (RR) youngster Chetan Sakariya has talked about his days with some great players at RR team hotel before the Indian Premier League (IPL) was suspended indefinitely
Morris picks the find of IPL 2021
The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League lived up to everyone's expectations as batsmen, bowlers and fielders performed at the highest level. Batsmen dominated the competition
It's the most fun 7 overs I've ever had: Morris after KKR domination
Rajasthan Royals (RR) dominated Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Saturday in which the most of the credit went to the fast bowlers especially the ₹16.25-crore priced Chris Morris. RR
Rajasthan's Chetan Sakariya names Pakistan's Junaid Khan as his idol
Left-arm pacer Chetan Sakariya who debuted in Indian Premier League (IPL) for Rajasthan royals (RR) last night reveals that Pakistan left-arm pacer Junaid Khan is his idol and he a
Sangakkara heaps praise on RR youngsters after Punjab's defeat
Rajasthan Royals nearly chased down the 222-run target set up by Punjab Kings but fell 4 runs short of the run-chase. The Royals won the hearts of the cricket fans for showing grea