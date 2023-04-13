
Chepauk News
IPL 2023: Ashwin fined 25 percent of his match-fee for violating IPL Code of Conduct

Rajasthan Ryals’ RavichandranAshwin has been fined 25 percent of his match-fee for violating the IPL Code ofConduct in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match at the MAC

Dhoni tries but Rajasthan hold nerve to register 3-run win over Chennai

Rajasthan Royal's good form inthe ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) continue as they have grabbed theirthird win in the fourth match on Wednesday (April 12) against Chennai Super

It feels like we’re playing in Switzerland: Dhoni on playing at Chepauk

Indian cricket star MS Dhoni playedhis 200th match yesterday as the captain of Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in theIndian Premier League (IPL). Dhoni's team faced Rajasthan Royals at t

CSK make happy return in Chepauk as Moeen, Gaikwad lead them to 12-run win against LSG

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have madetheir homecoming a happy moment with a 12-run win against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Monday (April 2). Chennai kept their nerve till the end t

Archer ruled out of 2nd Test against India

England arrived in India with a proper gameplan and their victory over Virat Kohli &amp;amp; Co in the first Test match serves as a testament to the fact. Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Dom

