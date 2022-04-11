Charl Langeveldt News
Domingo tested positive for coronavirus
Bangladesh head coach RussellDomingo has tested positive for coronavirus during the second Test betweenBangladesh and South Africa and is now in isolation. So, the head coach of th
Ottis Gibson waits for BCB reply
Former South African head coach Ottis Gibson who has recently been seek in Bangladesh Cricket Board's search for Charl Langeveldt's replacement as the next pace bowling coach of th
Langeveldt quits as Bangladesh bowling coach
Charl Langeveldt has quit the job just four months later after being appointed by Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), He has got an offer from South Africa and he has accepted it.Bang
Bangladesh coaches visiting Sri Lanka to witness "A" team performance
Bipin DaniSouth Africa's Russell Domingo, currely working as head coach of Bangladesh national cricket team, who was one of the favourites to replace Chandika Hathrusingha as Sri L
Domingo prioritizes Bangladeshi 'bowler's fitness'
Russel Domingo, on his arrival as Bangladesh head coach, have opted for a drastic change in the way of training whether it be batting, bowling or fielding. Apparently, the newly ap
Mustafizur is rested as a precaution: Charl Langeveldt
Bangladesh pace bowling consultant Charl Langeveldt, on Saturday, has said that young pacer Mustafizur Rahman is given rest from the one-off Test series against Afghanistan as a pr
Charl Langeveldt emphasizes on fitness of Bangladesh pacers
Former South African pacer Charl Langeveldt who took over the responsibility of Bangladesh pace department from Courtney Walsh, has emphasized upon the fitness level of pacers.Lang
Langeveldt aims to overcome language barrier
Bangladesh's newly appointed bowling coach Charl Langeveldt talked to the media for the first time on Wednesday since arriving in Bangladesh.In the past and also the present, langu
First goal is to build connection with players: Domingo
The newly appointed head coach Russell Domingo and bowling coach Charl Langeveldt attended their first press conference on Wednesday.After arriving in Bangladesh, the South African
Bangladesh appoint 2 new bowling coaches
In good news for Bangladesh cricket fans, two significant bowling coaches- Charl Langeveldt and Daniel Vettori have been roped in to bolster team's bowling brigade and to add a new