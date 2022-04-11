
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







  • Home
  • Charl Langeveldt
Charl Langeveldt News
thumb

Domingo tested positive for coronavirus

Bangladesh head coach RussellDomingo has tested positive for coronavirus during the second Test betweenBangladesh and South Africa and is now in isolation. So, the head coach of th

thumb

Ottis Gibson waits for BCB reply

Former South African head coach Ottis Gibson who has recently been seek in Bangladesh Cricket Board's search for Charl Langeveldt's replacement as the next pace bowling coach of th

thumb

Langeveldt quits as Bangladesh bowling coach

Charl Langeveldt has quit the job just four months later after being appointed by Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB),  He has got an offer from South Africa and he has accepted it.Bang

thumb

Bangladesh coaches visiting Sri Lanka to witness "A" team performance

Bipin DaniSouth Africa's Russell Domingo, currely working as head coach of Bangladesh national cricket team, who was one of the favourites to replace Chandika Hathrusingha as Sri L

thumb

Domingo prioritizes Bangladeshi 'bowler's fitness'

Russel Domingo, on his arrival as Bangladesh head coach, have opted for a drastic change in the way of training whether it be batting, bowling or fielding. Apparently, the newly ap

thumb

Mustafizur is rested as a precaution: Charl Langeveldt

Bangladesh pace bowling consultant Charl Langeveldt, on Saturday, has said that young pacer Mustafizur Rahman is given rest from the one-off Test series against Afghanistan as a pr

thumb

Charl Langeveldt emphasizes on fitness of Bangladesh pacers

Former South African pacer Charl Langeveldt who took over the responsibility of Bangladesh pace department from Courtney Walsh, has emphasized upon the fitness level of pacers.Lang

thumb

Langeveldt aims to overcome language barrier

Bangladesh's newly appointed bowling coach Charl Langeveldt talked to the media for the first time on Wednesday since arriving in Bangladesh.In the past and also the present, langu

thumb

First goal is to build connection with players: Domingo

The newly appointed head coach Russell Domingo and bowling coach Charl Langeveldt attended their first press conference on Wednesday.After arriving in Bangladesh, the South African

thumb

Bangladesh appoint 2 new bowling coaches

In good news for Bangladesh cricket fans, two significant bowling coaches- Charl Langeveldt and Daniel Vettori have been roped in to bolster team's bowling brigade and to add a new

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.