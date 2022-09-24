
Charith Senanayake News
thumb

Bhanuka Rajapaksa credits Asia Cup title to Prophet

People in Sri Lanka are dividedover a Prophet taking credit for the recent success by the Dasun Shanaka-ledteam which won the Asia Cup in the UAE.More to this, because the30-year-o

thumb

Keep National Anthem short at sporting events: Charith Senanayake

Former Sri Lankan cricketer,manager and marketing Head Charith Senanayake has sought the opinion from thecricket loving public whether Sri Lanka team should only play the shorterve

thumb

Naimur Rahman Durjoy, Parthiv Patel in Asia Cup Technical Committee

Former Bangladesh all-rounder Naimur Rahman Durjoy and India wicket-keeper Parthiv Patel have been included in the Technical Committee for theongoing Asia Cup.According to the high

thumb

Charith Senanayake named Sri Lanka 'A' team manager

Sri Lanka's former opening batterCharith Senanayake has been appointed as the manager for the ‘A’ team. The 59-year-old Senanayake willmanage the home team against the visiting Aus

