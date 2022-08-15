Channel Nine News
Ian Chappell retires from commentary
Former Australian captain IanChappell has retired from commentary. His voice will never be heard from thecommentary room again during the game. Chappell has been commentating for 4
TV List: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka
Bangladesh is now in Sri Lanka to play a Test series consisting of two Tests, a one-day international series of three matches and a T20 international series of two matches. All the
BPL to be telecast on Geo Pakistan
Because of the huge presence of Pakistani cricketers in the third edition of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), Pakistan Geo Super will telecast the matches of BPL live in their