Chamu Chibhabha News
Doheny, Tector, Little help Ireland beat Zimbabwe to equal series
Ireland beat Zimbabwe by 46 runsin the second match of the three-match ODI series in Harare on Saturday(January 21). Despite losing the first match of the series, Paul Stirling-led
Qadir shows his class again as Zimbabwe suffer whitewash
Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by a huge margin of 8 wickets in the last T20I of three-match T20I series in Rawalpindi on Tuesday (November 10). With the win, Pakistan whitewash Zimbabwe b
We can compete and beat Pakistan: Chibhabha
Zimbabwe ODI captain Chamu Chibhabha feels his side has a good chance to beat Pakistan at their den. They will play three ODIs and three T20Is against the hosts.After more than eig