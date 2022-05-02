
Chamari Atapattu News
Two changes in Sri Lanka's women's squad for Pakistan tour

Sri Lankan women's team selectorshave proposed two changes for the forthcoming tour of Pakistan.According to the well-placedsources in the SLC (Sri Lanka Cricket), a squad of 15 pl

Navy man appointed manager for Sri Lankan women's tour of Pakistan

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) hasappointed Navy man Nishantha de Silva as manager for the women's team for theforthcoming Pakistan tour. Nishantha has been working withthe Navy as a Rear

Udeshika Prabodhani selected to play first FairBreak T20 in Dubai

Udeshika Prabodhani will be thesecond woman player from Sri Lanka to play in the first-ever privately-fundedFairBreak T20 women's cricket event in Dubai early next month. The event

IPL's Sri Lankan players and support staff missed watching final

Barring Mahela Jaywardene, IPL's all Sri Lankan players and support staff (men and women) who participated in the recently concluded IPL (Indian Premier League) in the UAE missed w

Chamari's dedication is greatly appreciated, says Sanath Jayasuriya

At the end of the first round of Women's T20 Challenge in the UAE, Sri Lanka's women's team captain Chamari Atapattu has all the batting records of the tournament. She has scored h

Salma's Trailblazers in final of Women's T20 challenge despite loss

Salma Khatun's team Trailblazers has reached the final of the Women's T20 Challenge despite losing to Supernovas. In the third match of the tournament, Supernovas beat Trailblazers

Jahanara shines as Velocity beat Supernovas by 5 wickets

Velocity have defeated Supernovas by 5 wickets in the first match of the third edition of the Women's T20 Challenge which is also called Women’s Indian Premier League (IPL). Bangla

Wonderful feeling to score my first T20 century: Chamari Atapattu

Bipin DaniChamari Atapattu is proud of her first T-20I century on Sunday  The 30-year-old left-handed bats-woman and captain became the first woman player from Sri Lanka to registe

