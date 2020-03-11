
Chamara Kapugedara News
thumb

Watch: Kaif takes a brilliant catch to dismiss Kapugedera

Mohammed Kaif is one of the greatest fielders during his heydays. He is known for taking brilliant catches on the field and sometimes, we run short of adjectives or superlatives to

thumb

Sri Lankan Legends to play Road Safety World Series in India

BIPIN DANIThirteen Sri Lankan players will participate in the Road Safety World T20 Series to be played in India next month.Players from West Indies, India, Australia and South Afr

thumb

Chandimal, Thirimanne called in the team after Tharanga’s ban

Sri Lanka cricket board has called the Test skipper Dinesh Chandimal and Lahiru Thirimanne after the ban of Upul Tharanga on the second ODI against India due to slow over rate.Sri

thumb

Gunathilaka to replace injured Kapugedera against India

Sri Lanka’s dependable middle order batsman Chamara Kapugedera has been ruled out of the team enduring a tear in right knee just before their vital encounter against India in the I

thumb

Seven players released by SLC to play in BPL

Jannatul Naym PiealIt was learnt last week that Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) was refusing to provide No Objection Certificate (NOC) to most of its centrally contracted players to take p

