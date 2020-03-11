Chamara Kapugedara News
Watch: Kaif takes a brilliant catch to dismiss Kapugedera
Mohammed Kaif is one of the greatest fielders during his heydays. He is known for taking brilliant catches on the field and sometimes, we run short of adjectives or superlatives to
Sri Lankan Legends to play Road Safety World Series in India
BIPIN DANIThirteen Sri Lankan players will participate in the Road Safety World T20 Series to be played in India next month.Players from West Indies, India, Australia and South Afr
Chandimal, Thirimanne called in the team after Tharanga’s ban
Sri Lanka cricket board has called the Test skipper Dinesh Chandimal and Lahiru Thirimanne after the ban of Upul Tharanga on the second ODI against India due to slow over rate.Sri
Gunathilaka to replace injured Kapugedera against India
Sri Lanka’s dependable middle order batsman Chamara Kapugedera has been ruled out of the team enduring a tear in right knee just before their vital encounter against India in the I
Seven players released by SLC to play in BPL
Jannatul Naym PiealIt was learnt last week that Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) was refusing to provide No Objection Certificate (NOC) to most of its centrally contracted players to take p