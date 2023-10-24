
Central Contracts News
thumb

18 English players sign multi-year contracts with ECB

For the first time ever, the England and Wales Cricket Board has awarded multi-year central contracts to its cricketers amid the ever-increasing popularity of franchise cricket aro

thumb

Abrar Ahmed among five Players to get PCB Central Contract

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday (October 20) announced the addition of five more players to its central contract list.After a thorough review, PCB has decided to add fiv

thumb

PCB announces first domestic contracts for women cricketers

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Wednesday that a total of 74 talented women cricketers have been awarded 11-month domestic contracts, the first of their kind in women

thumb

PCB likely to make big changes in centrally contracted players list 2023-24

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will finalize the core contracts for players after consultation with captain Babar Azam and other senior cricketers.With only a few days le

thumb

Dawid Malan is upset about his central contract demotion

Dawid Malan has described the ECB's process for awarding key contracts as "a somewhat strange system" after it was downgraded to an incremental deal.England batsman Dawid Malan bel

thumb

Jason Roy To lose England Central Contract

England opener Jason Roy is reportedly set to lose his central contract, with the 32-year-old being downgraded in line to an incremental contract after being axed for the upcoming

thumb

Tickner, Allen receive New Zealand central contract

Pacer Blair Tickner and opening batter Finn Allen have been added to New Zealand Cricket's core contract roster for the 2022-23 season.Pacer right-hand bowler Blair Tickner and top

thumb

Jimmy Neesham rejects New Zealand Central contract before T20 world Cup

There is bad news for New Zealand cricket ahead of the T20 World Cup. Jimmy Neesham, the team's top player, has pulled out of a pivotal contract.All-rounder for New Zealand Jimmy N

thumb

Trent Boult is released from New Zealand's contract

These developments come after some reports surfaced that Boult will take an active part in the United Arab Emirates league. Boult is rumored to be in talks with the UAE franchises

thumb

Ajaz Patel and Michael Bracewell obtained maiden New Zealand central contract

Left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel is poised to return to New Zealand's central-signed roster for the upcoming 2022-23 season, along with a first offer for all-rounder Michael Bracewell.

thumb

BCB to pretermit Nasir, Al-Amin from central contracts

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) are going to pretermit Nasir Hossain and Al-Amin Hossain from the central contracts of cricket board. This two cricketers are remained out of the squ

