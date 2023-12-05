
Central Contract News
thumb

ECB announce central contracts for England Women for 2023-24 cycle

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) recently updated its central contract list for the 2023-24 season, adding two promising talents to the squad.The England and Wales Cricket

thumb

Four uncapped Pakistan women cricketers earn central contract

After several weeks of speculation, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has finally announced the list of key contracts for the senior women's national cricket team. Like last year, P

thumb

Adam Milne given a NZC contract after five years

Fast bowler Adam Milne has been offered a central New Zealand Cricket (NZC) contract for the first time in five years.Adam Milne has been handed a central contract for New Zealand

thumb

Jason Roy set to terminate ECB contract to play Major League Cricket in USA

England's top players, including Jason Roy, are considering the possibility of completing contract extensions with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) in order to accept lucr

thumb

Cricket Scotland announce men's and women's contract list for 2023–24

Cricket Scotland have announced the list of male andWomen's players to be signed professionally for 2023–24.Cricket Scotland have recently announced the list of cricketers who have

thumb

Cricket South Africa announce men's contract list for 2023-24

Cricket South Africa announced their central contracts for 2023-24 with a roster of 20 players on Saturday 11 March.Cricket South Africa (CSA) has announced the core contracts for

thumb

BCB's players' contracts discussed

Mirpur (Bangladesh), Dec. 26 : The blueprint of the new contract for the Bangladesh cricketers is being discussed, it is learnt here. According to the highly placed sources in th

thumb

Mark Chapman Earns First NZC Central Contract Replaces Martin Guptill

Left-handed batsman Mark Chapman received his first central contract for New Zealand Cricket (NZC) on Monday, filling in the job veteran opener Martin Guptill left in November.New

thumb

Rahane, Ishant likely to lose central contracts; Suryakumar, Gill Set for Promotion

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is likely to remove players like Ajinkya Rahane and Ishant Sharma from its central contract list. On the other hand, batsmen Shubma

