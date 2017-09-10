Caribbean Premier League 2017 News
Trinbago Knight Riders claims CPL title
Trinbago Knight Riders have earned their second CPL title beating St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots by 3 wickets in a low scoring thriller at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad on Sunda
11 runs and 3 wickets: Mahmudullah Riyad in CPL 2017
The Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2017 is yet to pull off the curtain but the mission of Bangladesh all-rounder Mahmudullah Riyad has come to an end. His team Jamaica Tallawahs ha
Guyana knocked out Jamaica to secure Qualifier berth
The defending champions of Caribbean Premier League, Jamaica Tallawahs have been knocked out from fifth edition of CPL after losing the eliminator match to Guyana Amazon Warriors b
Live: Jamaica put a decent total in the Eliminator of CPL
The defending title holder of Caribbean Premier League (CPL, Jamaica Tallawahs have set a fighting total on the board against Trinbago Knight Riders in the eliminator match of fift
McCullum ruled out of CPL with broken arm
Former New Zealand cricket team’s superstar batsman Brendon McCullum, will miss rest of the matches of the ongoing Caribbean Premier League (CPL) as he has been ruled out of the t
Mahmudullah's Jamaica Tallawahs secures play-off
In the 26th match of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), Jamaica Tallawahs defeated St Kitts and Nevis Patriots by 41 runs and thus secured play offs for the season.Jamaica Tallawa
Live: Mahmudullah's Jamaica batting first against St Kitts
The defending champion of Caribbean Premier League (CPL), Jamaica Tallawahs have taken on Chris Gayle’s St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the 26th match of ongoing CPL.Jamaica Tallawa
Mahmudullah's Jamaica take on table topper
Bangladesh cricket team’s all-rounder Mahmudullah Riyad are featuring in his second Caribbean Premier League (CPL) as his team Jamaica Tallawahs have taken on the table topper Trin
Mahmudullah starts CPL mission with a win
Bangladesh all-rounder Mahmudullah Riyad gets a fine start in his CPL mission as his side Jamaica Tallawahs have thrashed St Lucia Star to pick up a 6 wickets stunning victory in t
Mahmudullah makes CPL debut
Jamaica Tallawahs have taken on St Lucia Stars at Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica in the 23rd match of ongoing Caribben Premier Legue (CPL) 2017. The defending title holder have won
Mahmudullah to feature for Jamaica Tallawahs in first CPL match
In the 23rd match of the Caribbean Premier League 2017, Jamaica Tallawahs will face St. Lucia Stars at the prestigious Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica on Saturday. [বাংলায় পড়ুনঃ ম
Guyana Amazon Warrior's skipper Guptill to leave CPL for family issues
New Zealand opener Martin Guptill has left Caribbean Premier league from the middle stage due to some serious family health matter this Friday.The 30-year old who was captaining Gu