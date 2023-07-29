
  • Cape Town SAMP Army
Cape Town SAMP Army News
thumb

Sensational Robin Uthappa helps Harare Hurricanes win against Cape Town Samp Army

The ace Indian batterand Harare Hurricanes captain Robin Uthappa took every one for a ride on a timemachine, as played a sublime knock for his side, leading them to acomprehensive

thumb

Dominant Joburg Buffaloes register comprehensive win against Cape Town Samp Army

by 9 wickets in the inaugural edition of the Zim Cyber City Zim Afro T10 at theHarare Sports Club. The Buffaloes put on a fine performance to lift themselvesoff the bottom of the p

thumb

Sreesanth’s last-over heroics helps save the day for Harare Hurricanes

The HarareHurricanes showed nerves of steel in their game against the Cape Town Samp Armyat the Harare Sports Club, as they won a very closely contested game via aSuper Over. The H

thumb

Cape Town Samp Army maintain top spot on points table

The Cape Town Samp Army continuedto be a step ahead of their rivals, as they eased past the Durban Qalandars andwon by 4 wickets, with an over to spare, here at the Harare Sports C

thumb

Marumani's brilliant half-century gives Cape Town another win against Mushfiqur's Joburg

The Cape Town Samp Army put on adominant display on Sunday evening at the Harare Sports Club, furtherconsolidating their position at the top of the points table. The Samp Armyfirst

thumb

Parthiv Patel’s Cape Town Samp Army defeat Harare Hurricanes by 16 Runs

The second day of the inauguraledition of the Zim Cyber City Zim Afro T10 produced a great start as the CapeTown Samp Army put in an all-round effort to defeat the Harare Hurricane

thumb

“T10 is the future of cricket,” says Cape Town Samp Army head coach Lance Klusener

The inaugural edition of the ZimCyber City Zim Afro T10 is just around the corner with the tournamentkicking-off on the 20th of July 2023, and will run till the 29th, with all them

