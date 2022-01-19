Cameron Boyce News
BBL 2022: Cameron Boyce Makes History With Stunning Double Hat-Trick
Melbourne Renegades leg spinner Cameron Boyce made history on Wednesday (January 19) by becoming the first player to score a double hat-trick in the Big Bash League when he scalped
Khawaja farewells horror India tour with a hilarious tweet
Australian opener Usman Khawaja has been in India since last four months but did not get any opportunity to play a single match. He came to India four months back with Australian C