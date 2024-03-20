Cameron Bancroft News
Cameron Bancroft set to miss Sheffield Shield final after a freak cycle accident
The highest run getter of Sheffield Shield 2023-2024 batter Cameron Bancroft is out of the final against Tasmania. Bancroft was sent hospital after a cycling accident which left hi
Green a serious contender to replace Warner at top in Tests
When it comes to David Warner'ssuccessor to open the batting for the West Indies series in January, everythingwill be taken into consideration, and Cameron Green is still a viablep
Cameron Bancroft joins Somerset for four match County Championship stint
Cameron Bancroft will join Somerset in the early stages of the County Championship season, five years after his move to the County was cut short over his involvement in the Newland
Warner's lifetime ban from leadership is just fundamentally wrong, says Smith
Steven Smith has referred toDavid Warner's lifelong ban from leadership as ‘fundamentally wrong’. Also, thelong time that Cricket Australia (CA) has taken to overturn such a decisi
Finch wants Warner as new ODI captain of Australia
The memory of that Cape Town Testin 2017 is still fresh. Then-captain Steve Smith, vice-captain David Warner andCameron Bancroft were banned by Cricket Australia (CA) for ball-tamp
Warner to skip BBL to play UAE T20 tournament
David Warner, one of the bestcricketers of Australia, has decided to snub his country's T20 League Big Bash League(BBL) which is scheduled to be held in December, and play in the n
Border urges CA to lift Warner captaincy ban, says ball tampering is good for cricket
David Warner was banned fromdomestic and international cricket for a year along with Australia's thencaptain Steve Smith and batsman Cameron Bancroft for ball-tampering in the 2018
CA likely to lift Warner’s leadership ban
Australia star cricketer DavidWarner's lifelong ban from leading Australian cricket may soon come to an end.According to a report by BenHorne of the News Corp Australia, Warner'sle
Butt denies Australian bowlers' remarks about Sandpapergate scandal
Pakistan cricketer Salman Butt has taken a dig at quality of investigation of Sandpapergate scandal and said that as there were some errors in the investigations, that’s why the in
Australian bowlers deny prior knowledge of ball tampering
Australia's four Test bowlers denied any prior knowledge about the ball-tampering incident that happened in the Test between Australia and South Africa in 2018.One of the biggest c
Clarke 'not surprised' with Bancroft's ball tampering remarks
Former Australia captain Michael Clarke has said that he’s not surprised to know that more than three cricketers might have known about the ball tampering scandal as bowlers should
Cricket Australia open to new sandpapergate information
With new information about 2018 Cape Town scandal coming up, Cricket Australia has said it is open to any new information.In a recent interview with The Guardian, Cameron Bancroft,