Calum MacLeod News
thumb

Calum MacLeod announces retirement from international cricket

Calum MacLeod, the man responsible for one of the greatest batting performances in Scottish cricket history, has announced his retirement from internationals.The 33-year-old has ma

thumb

Another upset in T20 World Cup as Scotland stun West Indies

West Indies slumped to a shock 42-rundefeat to Scotland in the opening game of group B of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup roundone with the two-time champions crumbling in a chase on M

thumb

Finch, Macleod, Pant and Williamson shine in ICC Player Awards

Finch, Macleod, Pant, and Williamson are the stars shined in the ICC Player Awards 2018 along with Indian skipper Virat Kohli.International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the

thumb

Scotland beat England in run-fest thriller

Scotland have defended their highest total 371 by 6 runs against England in the one-off ODI clash at Grange Cricket Club, Edinburgh. This is Scotland's first win over No.1 ODI side

