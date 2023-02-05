
Bugti Stadium News
thumb

Quetta Gladiators beat Peshawar Zalmi in last over thriller

The Quetta Gladiators defeated Peshawar Zalmi by 3 runs in a Last Over Thriller Exhibition match at Bugti Stadium in Quetta on Sunday.Zalmi's captain Babar Azam had won the draw, o

thumb

Tickets are on sale for exhibition match in Quetta

Bugti Stadium in Balochistan is ready for PSL 2023. Before Super League starts, preparations for Super League in Quetta are finished.An exhibition match between the Quetta Gladiato

thumb

Afridi represent to Zalmi in exhibition match against Gladiators

On February 5th, star all-rounder Shahid Afridi will play for Babar Azam's Peshawar Zalmi against the Quetta Gladiators in an exhibition match at Quetta's Bugti Stadium.The Pakista

thumb

Bugti Stadium Quetta to host PSL 8 matches after 27 years

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to use Bugti Stadium as the fifth venue for the upcoming eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).Matches of the eighth editio

