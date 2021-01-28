
Bruce Oxenford News
thumb

Umpire Bruce Oxenford retires from international cricket

Australian umpire Bruce Oxenford has decided to retire from international cricket after a 15-year career.The 60-year-old, who last officiated in the Brisbane Test between India and

thumb

Virat Kohli clean bowled again in ODIs!

India captain Virat Kohli did not spend time well on the field in Auckland today. The team also lost the series after losing in the second ODI. Kohli did not play well. He also eng

thumb

MS Dhoni did not offend me: Bruce Oxenford to match referee

Chennai Super Kings’ captain MS Dhoni narrowly escaped a ban following quite an outlandish confrontation with the on-field umpire during the IPL match against Rajasthan Royals.MS D

