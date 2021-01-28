Bruce Oxenford News
Umpire Bruce Oxenford retires from international cricket
Australian umpire Bruce Oxenford has decided to retire from international cricket after a 15-year career.The 60-year-old, who last officiated in the Brisbane Test between India and
Virat Kohli clean bowled again in ODIs!
India captain Virat Kohli did not spend time well on the field in Auckland today. The team also lost the series after losing in the second ODI. Kohli did not play well. He also eng
MS Dhoni did not offend me: Bruce Oxenford to match referee
Chennai Super Kings’ captain MS Dhoni narrowly escaped a ban following quite an outlandish confrontation with the on-field umpire during the IPL match against Rajasthan Royals.MS D