Brothers Union News
thumb

Shakib, Sohan star as Rupganj, Sheikh Jamal race for championship

Last year's winners Abahani Limited have no chance of winning 2022 Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League (DPL) as Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club and Legends of Rupganj are the only te

thumb

Riyad, Mendis go big as Mohammedan's DPL journey ends

Mohammedan Sporting Club are not among the six teams that have qualified for the Super League stage of the 2022 Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League (DPL).Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi C

thumb

Afif, Mosaddek shine in Abahani's Dhaka Derby win

Abahani have defeated Mohammedan in the Dhaka Derby match in round eight of the 2022 Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League.Abahani Limited vs Mohammedan Sporting Club at SBNCS, Mir

thumb

Mosaddek, Afif, Akbar, Raza light up run-fest DPL day

It has been a good day at the office for batters in round six of the 2022 Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League (DPL).Abahani Limited vs Shinepukur Cricket Club at ULAB Cricket Gro

thumb

Apu, Hafeez, Soumya get Mohammedan off the mark

Stars perform as Mohammedan and Brothers Union win on the fourth day of the 2022 Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League (DPL).Mohammedan Sporting Club vs Khelaghar Samaj Kallyan Sam

thumb

I still dream to represent Bangladesh in all formats: Ashraful

Former Tiger captain Mohammed Ashraful is taking Dhaka Premier League- DPL as a opportunity to reclaim his spot in National Team. The batter during DPL trophy unveiling has said he

thumb

Mizanur Rahman: Oldest Bangladeshi to make a T20 ton

Brothers Union captain Mizanur Rahman has struck his maiden T20 hundred in the Dhaka Premier League (DPL) match against Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club at BKSP-4.The match ended in a n

thumb

Munim, Shanto, Rana star in rain-hit game

Abahani have now moved to 14 points in the Dhaka Premier League (DPL) T20, thanks to a dominating win over Sheikh Jamal.Abahani Limited vs Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club, SBNCS, Mirpu

thumb

Munim strikes 92* for Abahani; Riyad rescues Gazi Group

The battle on top continues between Prime Bank (1st) and Abahani (2nd) as they remain tied on 12 points in the Dhaka Premier League (DPL) T20.Abahani Limited vs Prime Bank Cricket

thumb

Naim blasts 70 to put Abahani on top

Rain has handed DLS-method wins to Abahani Limited and Khelaghar in the afternoon matches of round 7 of Dhaka Premier League (DPL) T20.Legends of Rupganj claimed a nine-wicket win

thumb

Mosaddek, Mushfiqur fifties outplay Gazi Group

Round five of Bangabandhu Dhaka Premier League (DPL) T20 concludes with three teams having four wins and one yet to get off the mark.Prime Doleshwar are topping the points table wi

thumb

Tanzim, Mushfiqur make it 3 in 3 for Abahani

Abahani Limited have clinched their third successive win in the Bangabandhu Dhaka Premier League (DPL) T20 with a nine-wicket triumph over Brothers Union in match 17 at Mirpur.The

