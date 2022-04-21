Brothers Union News
Shakib, Sohan star as Rupganj, Sheikh Jamal race for championship
Last year's winners Abahani Limited have no chance of winning 2022 Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League (DPL) as Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club and Legends of Rupganj are the only te
Riyad, Mendis go big as Mohammedan's DPL journey ends
Mohammedan Sporting Club are not among the six teams that have qualified for the Super League stage of the 2022 Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League (DPL).Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi C
Afif, Mosaddek shine in Abahani's Dhaka Derby win
Abahani have defeated Mohammedan in the Dhaka Derby match in round eight of the 2022 Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League.Abahani Limited vs Mohammedan Sporting Club at SBNCS, Mir
Mosaddek, Afif, Akbar, Raza light up run-fest DPL day
It has been a good day at the office for batters in round six of the 2022 Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League (DPL).Abahani Limited vs Shinepukur Cricket Club at ULAB Cricket Gro
Apu, Hafeez, Soumya get Mohammedan off the mark
Stars perform as Mohammedan and Brothers Union win on the fourth day of the 2022 Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League (DPL).Mohammedan Sporting Club vs Khelaghar Samaj Kallyan Sam
I still dream to represent Bangladesh in all formats: Ashraful
Former Tiger captain Mohammed Ashraful is taking Dhaka Premier League- DPL as a opportunity to reclaim his spot in National Team. The batter during DPL trophy unveiling has said he
Mizanur Rahman: Oldest Bangladeshi to make a T20 ton
Brothers Union captain Mizanur Rahman has struck his maiden T20 hundred in the Dhaka Premier League (DPL) match against Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club at BKSP-4.The match ended in a n
Munim, Shanto, Rana star in rain-hit game
Abahani have now moved to 14 points in the Dhaka Premier League (DPL) T20, thanks to a dominating win over Sheikh Jamal.Abahani Limited vs Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club, SBNCS, Mirpu
Munim strikes 92* for Abahani; Riyad rescues Gazi Group
The battle on top continues between Prime Bank (1st) and Abahani (2nd) as they remain tied on 12 points in the Dhaka Premier League (DPL) T20.Abahani Limited vs Prime Bank Cricket
Naim blasts 70 to put Abahani on top
Rain has handed DLS-method wins to Abahani Limited and Khelaghar in the afternoon matches of round 7 of Dhaka Premier League (DPL) T20.Legends of Rupganj claimed a nine-wicket win
Mosaddek, Mushfiqur fifties outplay Gazi Group
Round five of Bangabandhu Dhaka Premier League (DPL) T20 concludes with three teams having four wins and one yet to get off the mark.Prime Doleshwar are topping the points table wi
Tanzim, Mushfiqur make it 3 in 3 for Abahani
Abahani Limited have clinched their third successive win in the Bangabandhu Dhaka Premier League (DPL) T20 with a nine-wicket triumph over Brothers Union in match 17 at Mirpur.The