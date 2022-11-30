
Brett Harrop News
Thihan Chandramohan appointed physio for third ODI

Thihan Chandramohan will be thenew physio for the third and final ODI against Afghanistan. He will replaceBrett Harrop, who after his successful two-year contract with the Sri Lank

Sri Lanka's national physio leaves his job for New Zealand

Sri Lanka's Australia-born physioBrett Harrop is all set to leave his present job. The 42-year-old former fastbowler, who played one first-class match for Victoria against India in

Moody 'actively involved in coaching' in Sri Lankan team in England

Tom Moody, who has been sent with the touring squad to England by the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) is guiding the young players well, according to the sources."He is actively involved i

Sri Lankan team get new foreign physio

Sri Lanka's national cricket team travelling to England early next week will have a new physio, multiple sources in the SLC (Sri Lanka Cricket) confirm.[caption id="attachment_1665

