Brendon McCullum News
Bazball enters dictionary
The term ‘Bazball’, whichdescribes the aggressive style of cricket used by the England team and coachedby Brendon McCullum, has been included in the Collins English Dictionary in t
5 Wicketkeepers who completed 100 or more sixes in ODI cricket
Smashing a six instantly lifts the confidence of the batsmen and we have seen how bowlers' margin for error gives an advantage to the batsmen during the passage of play. When the b
McCullum thinks Bangladesh has a chance to qualify for World Cup semi-finals this time
Former New Zealand cricketer BrendonMcCullum predicted in 2019 that Bangladesh would win only one match in the 2019ODI World Cup. Bangladesh proved McCullum wrong by defeating Sout
Moeen Ali declines McCullum's offer to play Tests in India next year
England all-rounder Moeen Ali has made it clear he will not change his decision to withdraw from Test cricket. Despite a plea from England head coach Brendon McCullum, Moeen remain
McCullum applauds England's attacking cricket in Ashes
England coach Brendon McCullum expressed satisfaction in his team's determined attacking approach during the Ashes series against Australia, which resulted in a hard-fought draw. T
Anderson, Robinson expected to be fit for Ashes, says McCullum
England head coach Brendon McCullum reckons James Anderson and Ollie Robinson will be fit for the Ashes clash against Australia, despite the Pace Bowlers being ruled out in this we
We'll do it differently: Alex Carey on the Ashes
Alex Carey expects his team toemploy the same strategies that enabled them qualify for the ICC World TestChampionship final in the upcoming Ashes series against England.While Engla
IPL 2023: Venkatesh Iyer first KKR batter to score a century after Brendon McCullum
Venkatesh Iyer became just the second batter for the Kolkata Knight Riders to score 100 points in the IPL, following Brendon McCullum against RCB in the first-ever IPL match of 200
Brendon McCullum scrutinised for betting ads
Brendon McCullum's associationwith a betting company is being investigated, the England and Wales CricketBoard (ECB) announced on Friday. The former captain of New Zealand appears
James Anderson wants to play Ashes at age 42
England's top fast bowler JamesAnderson is convinced that he will be able to compete in the Ashes in Australiain 2025, even at age 42. There is no more successful pacerin the histo
Russell Domingo to remain as Bangladesh head coach in ODIs
The idea of using differentcoaches for different formats is not very old. The first such appearance wasEngland, where Brendon McCullum was appointed for Tests and Matthew Mott fo
Shaheen Afridi a great loss for Pakistan, says Brendon McCullum
Fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi's absence through injury is a "huge loss" for Pakistan in the three-game Test series that begins this week, England head coach Brendon McCullum said