Brendan Taylor News
Brendan Taylor handed ICC ban over corruption and doping charges
Former Zimbabwe captain Brendan Taylor has been banned for three and a half years by the ICC for breaching Anti-Corruption and Anti-Doping code of conducts.Taylor last week admitte
Brendan Taylor set for ICC ban for not reporting fixing approach
Brendan Taylor, the Zimbabwean veteran who retired from international cricket last year against Ireland, has made shocking revelations of drug use, accepting bribe, and failing to
Taylor's closest miss to score 10,000 runs is unfortunate: Lalchand Rajput
Zimbabwe's wicket-keeper batsmanBrendan Taylor, who has announced his retirement recently is incidentally atthe top of the list of the players who came close to the 10,000 internat
Zimbabwe lose in Taylor's farewell match
Zimbabwe have succumbed to a seven-wicket defeat (DLS) in the third ODI as Ireland levelled series 1-1 in Belfast.Brendan Taylor received a guard of honor from his mates. Brendan T
Brendan Taylor to call time upon International Cricket
Zimbabwe’sstar batsman Brendan Taylor has decided to call his retirement after the thirdone day international between Zimbabwe and Ireland, which will be held onMonday. Taylor hasb
Williams, Ervine return for Ireland, Scotland tours
Zimbabwe have brought back experienced duo of Sean Williams and Craig Ervine for the upcoming white-ball tours of Ireland and Scotland.Williams and Ervine had missed the whole of B
Taylor to lead in Bangladesh ODIs, Raza returns
Zimbabwe have announced their ODI squad for Bangladesh series with less than 20 hours before the start of the first match.Brendan Taylor, who captained the hosts in the one-off Tes
Bangladesh 7 wickets away from rare away win
Bangladesh need 7 wickets on the last day while Zimbabwe are 337 runs away for the win in the only Test at Harare Sports Club.Zimbabwe started the 477-run chase very well as despit
Zimbabwe one down after Bangladesh's 468
Zimbabwe are trailing Bangladesh by 354 runs at the end of day two of the one-off Test in Harare.After conceding 468 to Bangladesh on a dry day, Zimbabwe batters have gone to stump
Zim skipper Williams, Ervine to miss Bangladesh Test
Zimbabwe captain Sean Williams and Craig Ervine have been ruled out of the one-off Bangladesh Test that begins tomorrow at Harare Sports Club.Williams and Ervine came in contact wi
Zimbabwe name squad for one-off Bangladesh Test
Zimbabwe have named 20-member squad to face Bangladesh in the one-off Test at Harare Sports Club.The series will kick off on July 7 with the Test match, which will be followed by t
Ervine ruled out of Pakistan series
Zimbabwe have been hit with a major injury blow as their one of the best batsman in the team Craig Ervine set to miss the remainder of the ongoing three-match T20I series against P