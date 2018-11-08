breaking News
Pakistan lodge official complaint against Taylor
New Zealand senior batsman Ross Taylor could be in trouble, as Pakistan team management have lodged an official complaint to the match referee against him.[caption id="attachment_1
'Dhoni's absence an opportunity for Pant'
There have been much talk regarding MS Dhoni not being in the Indian T20I squad against Windies, but captain Rohit Sharma believes this is an opportunity for young Rishabh Pant to
Shakib-Tamim expected to return against Windies
Bangladesh's two of the biggest stars Shakib Al Hasan and Tamim Iqbal, currently out with injuries, will be available for the series forthcoming series against Windies, expects Ban
Lack of confidence led to decline in form: Amir
Discarded Pakistan pace sensation Mohammad Amir, who is not playing in Pakistan's upcoming T20I series against New Zealand, believes it is because of his lack of confidence in his
Babar becomes No.1 T20I batsman again
Pakistan batsman Babar Azam has once again topped the T20 batting rankings, as he progressed four places to replace Australia skipper Aaron Finch as the No.1 T20 batsman in the wor
'Dhoni doesn't seem to be carrying on'
While Indian cricket fans are still angered with Mahendra Singh Dhoni's omission from the T20I squad, former India cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi has come up with an interesting talk,
Four uncapped players in Bangladesh Test squad
Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced the squad for the upcoming Test series against Zimbabwe, with as many as four new faces in it. They are: Nazmul Islam, Ariful Haque, Kh
Kohli just 81 away from joining the elite club
India skipper Virat Kohli is just 81 runs shy of reaching the outstanding milestone of 10,000 runs in his ODI career.[caption id="attachment_106286" align="aligncenter" width="784"
Kohli not retiring before 40
It came as a big surprise when India skipper Virat Kohli stated after the first ODI between India and the West Indies on Sunday that he has only a "few years left" in his career "t
Herath to retire after first England Test
Sri Lanka spinner Rangana Herath has declared that he will call quits to international cricket following the first Test against England in Galle.[caption id="attachment_106195" ali
England, Australia reject spot-fixing allegations
Australia and England on Monday (October 21) have rejected the latest spot-fixing allegations brought into light by Qatari pay international television news channel Al Jazeera.[cap
15 matches in question of spot-fixing
15 international cricket matches, including 8 World Cup fixtures alongside an India-England Test match, are reported to be in question of fresh spot fixing claims.[caption id="atta