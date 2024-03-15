Brad Haddin News
Brad Haddin opens up on comparisons between Kohli and Rohit's captaincy styles
Former Australian cricketer Brad Haddin made the headlines after he shed light on comparisons between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's captaincy styles. Virat Kohli served as the Ind
IPL: Brad Haddin joins Punjab Kings as new assistant coach
Brad Haddin's move to Punjab Kings was on the cards after the IPL franchise signed world champion coach Trevor Bayliss as their new head coach, replacing Anil Kumble.Former Austral
The Brad Haddin Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure
Bradley James Haddin (born 23 October 1977) is an Australian former cricketer, vice-captain and coach who represented Australia in all three forms of international cricket.He is an
Five former cricketers who got fitting replies with India's Test series win
Rahane and his men clinched a memorable Test series win to retain the Border-Gavaskar trophy. India won the Gabba Test by three wickets and conquered the four-match series 2-1. Wit
Haddin reckons Indian players are scared to play in Brisbane
The ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy series is currently level at 1-1. Australia and India won a game each and they are looking forward to a great battle in the next two Tests. The t
Haddin named Sunrisers Hyderabad's assistant coach
Former Australia wicket-keeper batsman Brad Haddin has been named as the assistant coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad.Brad Haddin is set to join Sunrisers Hyderabad as their assistant co
"Australia are yet to fix their best playing XI" - Brad Haddin
Australia assistant coach Brad Haddin says that Australia have yet to settle on a best playing XI after the injury of all-rounder Marcus Stoinis."Right now despite everything we're
Haddin feels unfair to tag Cricket Australia as arrogant
Australia's former wicket-keeper Brad Haddin feels it's unfair to tag Australia as arrogant after an independent review delivered a scathing report on Cricket Australia's prevalent
Haddin joins Australia in Bangladesh tour
Former Australian wicket keeper batsman Brad Haddin is going to accompany the team in the forthcoming tour of Bangladesh. The former member of the Aussie team has now joined as the