Brad Evans News
Durban Qalandars storm into the final of Zim Afro T10
DurbanQalandars put on a dominant display in Qualifier 2 of the inaugural edition ofthe Zim Cyber City Zim Afro T10 on Friday evening at the Harare Sports Club,when they faced the
Doheny, Tector, Little help Ireland beat Zimbabwe to equal series
Ireland beat Zimbabwe by 46 runsin the second match of the three-match ODI series in Harare on Saturday(January 21). Despite losing the first match of the series, Paul Stirling-led
Balbirnie ruled out of Zimbabwe ODI series, Stirling to lead the side
Ireland captain Andrew Balbirniehas been ruled out of the ODI series against Zimbabwe. Paul Stirling will leadthe Irish side in his absence.Balbirnie scored his eighth ODIcentury i
Zimbabwe upset Pakistan with dramatic 1-run win in last ball
Zimbabwe have produced one of thebiggest upsets of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 as they have downed theformer champions Pakistan in a Super 12 match. In a thrilling match, Zimb
India whitewash Zimbabwe with a thrilling win in last ODI
Zimbabwe have given India a toughtest in the last ODI of the three-match series on Sunday (August 21) in Harare.But in the end, they lost by 13 runs as well as the series by 3-0. A
Bowlers help Bangladesh to crash Zimbabwe in the last ODI
Bangladesh have outplayedZimbabwe in all sectors to finish the tour on a high note. They beat the hostsby a big margin of 105 runs in the last ODI of the three-match ODI series onW
Live: Zimbabwe elect to bat first again, both teams make three changes
Zimbabwe have won the toss againand elected to bat first for the third straight time in the series against thehosts Bangladesh of the three-match T20I series on Tuesday (August 2)