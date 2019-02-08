BPLT20 2019 News
Comilla crowned two-time champions
Comilla Victorians have bagged their second Bangladesh Premier League title as they beat Dhaka Dyanmites by 17 runs in the Final of 2019 edition at Shere Bangla National Cricket St
Tamim smashes record 141* in BPL final
Tamim Iqbal saved his best for the finals. Having scored 326 runs at 27.16 in 13 matches before the grand final, the veteran slammed 141* off 61 against Dhaka Dynamites at Mirpur.[
Live: Tamim's savage 141* sets 200 to win for Dhaka
Tamim Iqbal's action-packed 141-run innings has let Comilla Victorians post 199/3 in the final of Bangladesh Premier League T20 2019 at Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpu
Masterclass de Villiers tons up in Riders' victory
Rangpur Riders have gone on to top the points table after a thumping eight-wicket win over Dhaka Dynamites at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium.Reigning champions Riders have 12 points
Hales, Rossouw tons headline emphatic Rangpur victory
Twin centuries from Alex Hales and Rilee Rossouw have sealed a comfortable 72-run victory for Rangpur Riders over Chittagong Vikings in Chattogram.[caption id="attachment_114261" a
Live: Vikings field in first home match
Chittagong Vikings have opted to bowl first in their first home game at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in match no. 30 of Bangladesh Premier League 2019.[caption id="attachment_1142
Sylhet humble Rajshahi to stay alive
Change of captain, shuffling in playing XI has resulted a thumping 76-run victory for Sylhet Sixers over Rajshahi Kings in match no. 29 at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram
Chittagong Vikings top the table
Chittagong Vikings have moved to the top of the points table after a six-wicket triumph over Rajshahi Kings in match no.27 at Mirpur.Rajshahi Kings posted 157/5 on board after bein
Live: Comilla bowl, Malinga in for Khulna
Comilla Victorians have sent Khulna Titans in to bat first after winning the toss in match no.20 of Bangladesh Premier League 2019 at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.Comilla a
Preparation for NZ ODIs to be rushed: Rhodes
Bangladesh head coach Steve Rhodes is uncertain if BPL is going to be the absolute preparation for New Zealand tour, which is scheduled right after the ongoing T20 league.[caption
Shakib guides Dhaka back to winning ways
Dhaka Dynamites have notched their fifth victory of BPL 2019 as they hand Sylhet Sixers a six-wicket victory in match no.19 at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.The Dynamites ta
Afridi stars in Comilla's second win
Comilla Victorians have clinched their second victory in the tournament as they hand five-wicket loss to Rajshahi Kings in match no.10 of Bangladesh Premier League 2019 at Shere Ba