BPLT20 News
Shamsur welcomes reduction of overseas in BPL
Shamsur Rahman Shuvo is the regular face of domestic cricket. Especially in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), Shamsur is one of the few local performers who shine according to
BCB planning to reduce overseas cricketers in BPL
The number of local players will be increased in the next BPL as the official stated about the plan. Bangladesh will get more skilful player in the T20 side, if, more players get t
BPL starts in upcoming January
Bangladesh Premier League will return as a franchise tournament in its upcoming eighth edition which is tentatively scheduled for January-February of next year after BCBhad assumed
BPL experience came useful for Hasan Ali
Pakistani cricketers play Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) regularly. They know these conditions well. Mirpur is quite mysterious to others but not for Pakistan. Hasan Ali has taken
Morgan set for BPL debut
Nearly three years back it was Eoin Morgan who refused to land in Bangladesh as his side England were on for a bilateral tour. The Englishman is now available to play BPL 2019-20.
Russell powers Dhaka Dynamites to final of BPL 2019
In the second qualifier of the Bangladesh Premier League 2019, Dhaka Dynamites have defeated Rangpur Riders by 5 wickets at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.Fate dwindled
Watch Comilla Victorians winning celebration in Team hotel
In the first qualifier of the 2019 Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), Comilla Victorians beat Rangpur Riders by 8 wickets with 7 balls to spare.The top two teams of the season is hea
Dhaka Dynamite eliminate Chittagong Vikings in BPL 2019
In the eliminator match of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2019, Dhaka Dynamites have eliminated Chittagong Vikings defeating them by 6 wickets.All rounder Sunil Narine starred
Live: Chittagong Vikings to bat first in BPL 2019 Eliminator
In the eliminator match of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2019 between Chittagong Vikings and Dhaka Dynamites, Chittagong Vikings have won the toss and opted to bat first.Shak
Live: Comilla Victorians decided to bat first
In the 41st match of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), Comilla Victorians have won the toss and decided to bat first against Rangpur Riders.This is the final day of the league s
Live: Chittagong Vikings opted to field first
In the 40th match of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), Chittagong Vikings have won the toss and decided to field first against Sylhet Sixers. This is the last league match for C
Comilla Victorians seize top spot on dramatic contest with Dynamites
In the 39th match of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), Comilla Victorians defeated Dhaka Dynamites by a single run.Banking upon the performance of local all-rounders, Comilla Vi