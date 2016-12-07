BPl4 News
Highlights: Eliminator- Rajshahi Kings VS Chittagong Vikings
The two nethermost teams among the top four in the point table Chittagong Vikings and Rajshahi Kings have finished their confrontation at the Sher – E – Bangla National Stadium in
I smashed only 2 Sixes as he requested
Comilla Victorians the defending champions of AKS Bangladesh Premier League- BPL played there 11th match today. This was a must win game for them to remain alive in the hunt for th
Riders authority to file lawsuit against Jupiter
Jupitar Ghosh, one of the cricketers of Rangpur Riders have raised some unearthly complaints about his own franchise. While talking to a private television channel, Jupitar informe
Watch top five moments of BPL 4 so far
AKS Bangladesh Premier League T20 2016 heads back to Dhaka for the final phase and the playoffs after finishing Chittagong leg. bdcricteam.com brings you the top five moments of BP
Grant Elliot praises Bangladesh team
Undoubtedly, Bangladesh National Cricket Team is passing the best time of their cricket history in the international cricket arena. In last two years tigers have played really good
Watch: Shahriar Nafees 63 runs innings against Rajshahi kings
Barisal Bulls' Mushfiqur Rahim and Shahriar Nafees have recorded the highest partnership so far in the fourth edition of Bangladesh Premier League T20. They added 112 for the third
Highlights: Match 9- Rangpur Riders v Dhaka Dynamites
In the 9th match of the fourth edition of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), mighty Dhaka Dynamites came out with a colossal win against Rangpur Riders at the Sher - E - Bangla N