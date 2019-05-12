BPL 6 News
Tamim to play for Khulna Titans in the next edition of BPL
Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal is going to play for the new franchise Khulna Titans in the 7th edition of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). Tamim played for Comilla Victorians in
From net bowler to player of the match
He came, he saw and he conquered. This is the perfect phrase to describe the performance of Young Bangladeshi off-spinner Aliss Islam who became the first cricketer in Bangladesh P
Explosive Dynamites remain at top
Bangladesh Premier League- BPL 2019 edition has already gifted us some exciting matches at the end of opening six matches. So far in the play of first phase it is the host Dhaka Dy
Live: Comilla Victorians to bowl first
In the third match of sixth edition of the Bangladesh Premier League, Comilla Victorians have won the toss and opted to field first.The match has termed to be a high voltage contes
"Hello Bangladesh! I am Steven Smith"
Disgraced former Australian skipper Steven Smith is going to participate in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) for the first time.In the sixth edition of BPL, Smith will be a part
Full fixture of BPL-2019 announced
Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), on Saturday, announced the full fixture of the 2019 edition of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). [বাংলায় পড়ুনঃ বিপিএল ২০১৯ আসরের সূচি প্রকাশ]The
Afridi invites fans to come and watch BPL
Like the previous season, Shahid Afridi is once again going to feature for Comilla Victorians alongside the country's best batsman Tamim Iqbal in the upcoming sixth season of the B
Ashraful returns to BPL, picked by Chittagong Vikings
Former Bangladesh skipper Mohammad Ashraful who was banned from all forms of the game after being found involved in the BPL match-fixing finally returns to the Bangladesh Premier L
Shahid Afridi joins Comilla Victorians for BPL 2019
Star Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi who played the previous edition of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) for Dhaka Dynamites has been recruited by defending champion Comilla
Warner set for BPL debut?
BPL franchise Sylhet Sixers has claimed to rope in banned Australian star David Warner, what could be the Aussie's first BPL campaign.[caption id="attachment_106536" align="alignce
BPL 6 set to be delayed
The sixth edition of Bangladesh Premier League T20 is set to moved to 2019 due to its clash with general elections that will take place later this year. [নিউজটি বাংলায় পড়ুনঃ জাতীয়