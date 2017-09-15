BPL 4 News
BCB announces foreign cricketers list for BPL player's draft
The players’ draft of fifth edition of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) is going to be held on this Saturday (16 September). Prior to the players’ draft, Bangladesh Cricket Board (B
All seven franchises suffer financial loss in BPL-4
The fourth season of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) came to an end on December 9 with Dhaka Dynamites being crowned the champions. The tournament is regarded as a money-spinni
Watch: Top 5 celebrations of BPL 2016
The fourth edition of Bangladesh Premier League has seen some exciting and funny celebrations. Rajshahi Kings' selfie and photo celebrations were on top of all. Let's have look at
Stymied Shafiul, but not seeing his end yet
With 18 wickets in 13 matches for his team Khulna Titans in the recently concluded fourth edition of the AKS Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), he was very much on track to become th
Watch: Top 5 sixes of BPL 2016
The curtain fell on Bangladesh Premier League 2016, the fourth edition of the tournament, on Friday with Dhaka Dynamites winning the trophy by beating Rajshahi kings at Mirpur. The
Mahmudullah decodes the mystery of T20 cricket
In the third season of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) last year, Mahmudullah Riyad had emerged with his outstanding skill of captaincy. So much so that he had also emerged the cap
BPL: Pak cricketer takes female guest to room but escapes punishment
A current Pakistan cricketer, though his name is not revealed by sources, has reportedluy escaped punishment and embarrassment during the just concluded fourth season of the Bangla
Watch: Top 5 catches of BPL 2016
A month of AKS Bangladesh Premier League 2016 has come to an end. Dhaka Dynamites have been crowed the champions of the fourth edition. In this season, there have been many great c
Shakib now the highest wicket-taker of BPL
Bangladesh's iconic all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has touched a new feat during his team Dhaka Dynamites' 56-run win over Rajshahi Kings in the final of AKS Bangladesh Premier League
Selectors should reconsider Reza for a national call-up: Sammy
Farhad Reza was simply outstanding with the ball in hand on course of the just concluded Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). Even he played crucial parts from time to time as a solid
Prize money of BPL 4
Shakib Al Hasan's Dhaka Dynamites have won the fourth edition of Bangladesh Premier League T20. They beat Darren Sammy's Rajshahi Kings by 56 runs in he Final at Shere Bangla Natio
We had our eyes on just one goal: Shakib
As an individual performer, Shakib Al Hasan has had a mediocre outing in the just concluded AKS Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2016. However, as a captain, the number one all-roun