BPL 2026 News
BPL venue expansion still on the cards, confirms BCB official
People have been asking for along time for the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) to play in places other thanits usual ones, but the process is still held up by practical issues. The
Shakib Khan’s future with Dhaka Capitals in doubt ahead of BPL 2026
The presence of actor Shakib Khanin the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) gave the recent season a unique taste.The Dhallywood star played a big part with the newly renamed DhakaCapi