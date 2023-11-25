bowling coach News
Graham Onions returns to Durham bowling coach
Graham Onions has agreed to return to his hometown club Durham as head bowling coach after ending a six-year spell in Lancashire.Durham Cricket is delighted to announce the appoint
Umar Gul, Saeed Ajmal appoints as bowling coaches of Pakistan team
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday announced the appointment of Umar Gul and Saeed Ajmal as the men's team's fast bowling and spin bowling coaches respectively.Former cric
Mumbai Indians appoint Lasith Malinga as bowling coach
Mumbai Indians have appointed Lasith Malinga as their bowling coach. The Wankhede legend will join the Mumbai Indians coaching team led by Mark Boucher and his former teammate Kier
Shane Bond parts ways as bowling coach of Mumbai Indians
Former New Zealand speedster Shane Bond will part ways with Mumbai Indians as bowling coach, the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise announced on Wednesday, October 18. The forme
Catherine Dalton joins Multan Sultans as fast bowling coach
Catherine Dalton has been appointed as Multan Sultans' fast bowling coach for the ninth season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).Multan Sultanhave hired Catherine Dalton as their
Peterson And Malinga join MI Cape Town as Coaching Staff for SA20 2024
Former South African cricketer Robin Peterson has been appointed head of the MI Cape Town franchise ahead of the second edition of SA20. Former Sri Lanka fast bowler Lasith Malinga
Morne Morkel set to join Pakistan team as bowling coach for Sri Lanka Tests
Former South African pacer Morne Morkel will join the Pakistan national team as bowling coach for the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka next month.The Pakistan Cricket Board (
Umar Gul is likely to continue as Pakistan bowling coach
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is likely to settle for Umar Gul as bowling coach for the T20 and ODI home series against New Zealand, starting with the opening of T20I at Lahore'
Hamid Hassan appointed Afghanistan's bowling coach
Former Afghan fast-bowler Hamid Hassan has been named the men's team's new bowling coach, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) announced on Wednesday.The Afghanistan Cricket Board (
Yasir Arafat to serve as head coach of Pakistan team in Mickey Arthur's absence
Yasir Arafat, a former cricketer, is appointed men's bowling and assistant coach by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will hire former cricketer Yas
Umar Gul shows interest in coaching Pakistan cricket team
Former Pakistani pacer Umar Gul has emerged as a strong contender for the role of Men in Green's bowling coach, according to sources.Former Pakistani fast bowler Umar Gul has expre
Allan Donald remains bowling coach of Bangladesh for India series
The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has confirmed that former South African pacesetter Allan Donald will remain as Bangladesh's fast bowling coach in the forthcoming home series aga