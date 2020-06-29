
Bob Woolmer News
Windies head coach Simmons to use walkie-talkie during warm-up match

West Indies coach Phil Simmons is likely to use walkie-talkie (and binocular, if required) for the first three days of coaching to his team during the second four-day practice game

Graham Ford predicts successful stint for Mickey Arthur with Sri Lanka

Former Sri Lanka coach Graham Ford believes that Mickey Arthur will have a successful stint with the present lot of cricketers in Sri Lanka.Speaking on a special online chat show a

Shoaib Malik's message to Late Bob Woolmer on his death anniversary

Former Pakistan head coach Bob Woolmer passed away on this day in 2007 during the World Cup in West Indies. It marks Woolmer's 13th death anniversary today.Pakistan team had a nigh

