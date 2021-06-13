Bob Willis News
Sangakkara, Flower inducted into ICC Hall of Fame
Former cricketers Kumar Sangakkara and Andy Flower earned their places in the ICC Hall of Fame, along with eight cricketers from different eras.ICC is gearing up to host the final
VIDEO | Devastating inswinger KO’s Burnham as grounded batsman watches two stumps fly
During a match of Bob Willis Trophy, Matt Fisher bowled unplayable, ridiculous, devastating inswinging-yorker that the delivery floored the batsman and made him witness his own stu
Former England skipper Bob Willis dies aged 70
Former England Cricket skipper Bob Willis drew his last breath at the age of 70, his family announced on Wednesday. Willis, who led the national team between 1982 and 1984, feature