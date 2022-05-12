
Black Caps News
Jimmy Neesham to be removed from Black Caps national contract list

Jimmy Neesham has remove from being the Black Caps' best white-ball all-rounder to being excluded from the New Zealand Cricket Top 20. Witnesses understand Neesham will be the key

SA's loss is New Zealand's gain, says Conway's coach

BIPIN DANISouth Africa's loss is New Zealand's gain. That's how Glenn Pocknall, the Firebird team coach described.The 28-year-old SA-born wicket-keeper batsman Deven Conway has bee

Williamson ruled out of first two India ODIs

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson will not take part in the first two matches of the upcoming three-match ODI series against India. He is still battling an inflamed AC joint in h

Former Kiwis cricketer Bill Playle dies aged 80

Former Kiwis batsman Bill Playle drew his last breath in New South Wales, Australia at the age of 80. He plied his trade for his national cricket team between 1958 and 1963. The cr

