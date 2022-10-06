Bjorn Fortuin News
Dwayne Pretorius ruled out of India ODIs and T20 World Cup
South Africa all-rounder DwainePretorius broke his left thumb, so he won't be able to play in the ODI seriesin India or the men's T20 World Cup, which starts later this month inAus
The Bjorn Fortuin Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure
Bjorn Fortuin is a first class cricketer from South Africa. He was born on October 21, 1994 in Paarl, South Africa. He mainly plays as a bowler. He is a slow, left-arm orthodox bow
South African cricketer Bjorn Fortuin accepts Islam
South African cricketer Bjorn Fortuin has accepted Islam long with his wife in the holy month of Ramadan last night. The all-rounder himself has confirmed the news through popular
Watch: Fortuin affects a brilliant run-out to send Babar Azam packing
Pakistan captain Babar Azam led his team ever so well during the two-match Test series against South Africa at home. The hosts were superb in both games, winning the first Test by