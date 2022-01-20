
Big Bash League 2021 News
thumb

Big Bash League: Glenn Maxwell hits record 154 for Melbourne Stars

Melbourne, Australia: Glenn Maxwell broke the record for the highest single point tally in Australia's Big Bash League when he notched a staggering unbeaten 154 in the Melbourne St

thumb

BBL 2022: Cameron Boyce Makes History With Stunning Double Hat-Trick

Melbourne Renegades leg spinner Cameron Boyce made history on Wednesday (January 19) by becoming the first player to score a double hat-trick in the Big Bash League when he scalped

thumb

Pakistani speed star's action got reported in Big Bash

Mohammad Hasnain made his debut in the Big Bash League. However, the pacer's journey in the Big Bash was not pleasant. Suspicious allegations have been leveled against his bowlin

thumb

Big Bash will have a pool of official replacement players available to all eight Teams

The Big Bash League has created a central pool of Local Replacement Players (LRP) to help teams fill the gaps in their squad forced by Covid for the remainder of the season.A growi

thumb

Haris Rauf takes a blinder catch in the Big Bash League

Pakistani speedster Haris Rauf has set the Big Bash League on fire and announced his arrival with a stunning catch in his second game.Pakistan's fiery right arm pacemaker Haris Rau

thumb

Pakistan Pacer Mohammad Hasnain takes triple-wicket Maiden in stunning BBL debut spell

Pakistani fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain made a memorable Big Bash League debut for Sydney Thunder, winning three wickets in his first five deliveries against the Adelaide Strikers o

thumb

Big Bash League 2021-22: Complete squads for the 11th edition of BBL

The eleventh season of Australia's franchise cricket league, Big Bash League is just a few hours away from going all guns blazing. Sydney Sixers will take on Melbourne Stars in the

thumb

Big Bash League 2021-22: Complete schedule for the 11th season of BBL

The 11th edition of the Big Bash League will kick-start today. The tournament's opener is just less than four hours away from getting underway. It remains to be seen which team win

thumb

Watch: Cutting smashes Morkel into the orbit in BBL 10

The BBL 10 knockout between Sydney Thunder and Brisbane Heat saw many good moments on the field. The players of both teams tried their best to entertain the fans at the best scene.

