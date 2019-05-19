Big Bash League 2018/19 News
"IPL is mentally not as fresh as I would have liked"- English pacer Curran
English bowling all-rounder Tom Curran reveals that he chose Big Bash League (BBL) over Indian Premier League (IPL) for the preparation of upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 in En
AB de Villiers pulls out of Big Bash League
AB de Villiers will not feature in the 2019-20 edition of the Big Bash league.According to media reports coming from Australia, the South African superstar was earlier willing to p
Watch: Brisbane Heat in beast mode to chase 157 in 10 overs
Brisbane Heat chased down a target of 158 runs within ten overs in their last league game of this edition's Big Bash League.Big Bash League 2018-19 is coming closer to its end card
McCullum to quit Big Bash League
Former New Zealand captain and player Brendon McCullum has announced his retirement plan from Big Bash League.New Zealand player Brendon Mccullum has announced that the ongoing Big
Watch: Archer's brilliance at boundary line
Jofra Archer did a good piece of work to grab a catch in the game between Hobart Hurricanes and Brisbane Heat in Big Bash League. This season's Big Bash League is closing towards i
Watch: Mccullum's ravishing effort to save a boundary in BBL
Former New Zealand player and skipper Brendon Mccullum did a fantastic job in the boundary line in the ongoing Big Bash League in Australia.This season's Big Bash League tournament
Power outage forces to abandon BBL game midway
A power outage has forced the game between Brisbane Heat and Sydney Thunder to abandon midway in the Australia's Big Bash League (BBL).Not many times we have seen flaws in the Big
Watch: Stanlake becomes victim of a hilarious run out
Australian fast bowler Billy Stanlake became a victim of a funny run out in a league game in Big Bash League.In a league game of Big Bash League, Adelaide Strikers took on Sydney T
Watch: Brendon Mccullum almost took catch of the century
Former New Zealand skipper and player Brendon Mccullum pulled off a great effort to grab a catch and unfortunately he failed in the mission.Big Bash League of this Australian summe
Rashid explains reason behind turning down BPL for BBL
Afghanistan off-spinner Rashid Khan will not be seen in the sixth edition of Bangladesh Premier League as he will continue to play for Adelaide Strikers in Australia's Big Bash Lea
'Emotional' Rashid reveals reason behind playing in BBL despite father's death
Afghanistan off-spinner Rashid Khan lost his father a few days ago while the player was in Australia to play in the Big Bash League (BBL).Rashid has passed a difficult couple of da
Adelaide Strikers and Sydney Thunder players pay last respect to Rashid Khan's father
Adelaide Strikers and Sydney Thunder players paid their last respect to Rashid Khan's father who passed away yesterday in his home town.Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan is suffering