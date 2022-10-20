Bhuvaneshwar Kumar News
Facing Shami and Bhuvneshwar will be challenge for Pakistan Batting, Aaqib Javed
Former Pakistani cricketer Aaqib Javed has warned Babar Azam-led Pakistan ahead of the Indian-Pak clash at the 2022 T20 World Cup over the Indian bowling unit.Team India meets arch
Rohit backs Harshal, Bhuvneshwar recent bowling struggles
Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has backed his pacemakers to regain their bowling form despite some expensive spells of late.Finishing 0 for 49 (in 4 overs), 0 for 32 and 1 for 18 (in
Bhuvi's replacement Prithvi Raj "pleasantly surprised"
Andhra Pradesh's 22-year-old fast bowler Prithvi Raj is excited to be the member of the Sunrisers Hyderabad team in the ongoing IPL tournament.He has already been a part of the tea
Michael Hussey picks all time best IPL XI
Former Australian cricketer and current Chennai Super Kings batting coach Michael Hussey is undoubtedly one of the greatest players played in Indian premier League (IPL). He picked
Bhuvneshwar Kumar picks a Bollywood star for his biopic
Veteran Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been the one of the greatest bowlers over the years. Like every other cricketer, he is also having time in social media by interacting wi
AB De Villiers picks his all time best IPL XI
Former South African skipper AB De Villiers has been the one of the big fishes ever played in Indian premier League ( IPL). Following the ongoing trend the former skipper has revea
Bhuvneshwar comes with a advice for worried fan whose girlfriend is getting married
Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar along with other cricketers are staying home and hoping to get some outdoor training time amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. While intereacting wi
Bhuvneshwar Kumar appeals ICC to amend law
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic around the world, International Cricket Council (ICC) brought some amendments in the existing regulations, some of which went against the bowlers. Ther
Yuvraj talks about gender Swatch ex mate he would date
Due to COVID-19 pandemic across the globe, all the activities have came to a standstill. With no cricket in the field, cricketers and fans are keeping themselves busy with live ses
Windies gearing for the full-strength Indian challenge
India and Windies are gearing up for the third one of the five-match ODI series in Pune on October 28 following a thrilling tie in the second ODI.The second ODI in Vishakapatnam br