Best XI News
thumb

Ashraful, Nasir in ESPNCricinfo Dream Team

Even though he was away from Bangladesh national team for the most part of last decade due to his involvement in spot fixing, Mohammad Ashraful is still part of Bangladesh's "Dream

thumb

Shakib, Sangakkara in Whatmore's best Test XI

Former Bangladesh head coach Dav Whatmore has picked Shakib Al Hasan in his best Test XI. The XI is based on the teams he played for and coached.Whatmore, who had a short internati

thumb

IPL 2018: Best XI of the tournament

The 11th edition of Indian Premier League season came to an end with the crowd favourite, Chennai Super Kings lifting the trophy. The Yellow Army beat the Orange army in the tough

